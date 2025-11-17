Shatrughan Sinha, Along With Wife Poonam, Meets Family Friend Hema Malini After Dharmendra Was Discharged

Days after film veteran Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital, his dear friend and colleague Shatrughan Sinha paid a visit to Hema Malini's residence to check on the family during this time of crisis. On Monday, Shatrughan Sinha shared two photos and a message on his X handle, announcing his visit to Hema Malini's home.

In the post, Shatrughan Sinha shared images featuring himself, Poonam Sinha, and Hema Malini.

In the caption, he wrote, “Along with my ‘bestest half' @PoonamSinha, went to meet, greet & God bless our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able Parliamentarian

@dreamgirlhema. Our prayers are with them all, and we inquired about our elder brother's and the family's well-being too.”

Dharmendra's Treatment Continues at Home

Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital early on Wednesday (November 12). He had been undergoing treatment there since October 31.

Dr. Prof. Pratit Samdani, who was treating Dharmendra, confirmed to NDTV that the veteran actor's treatment “would continue at home.”

“Dharmendraji was discharged from the hospital around 7:30 a.m. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to provide him home care,” Dr. Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital told NDTV on November 12.

Dharmendra's family also issued a statement confirming his discharge from the hospital.

It read, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema's most celebrated matinee icons, is known for classics such as Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and Dream Girl. He was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

He will next appear in Ikkis, starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the lead role. The film is slated for release on December 25.

Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra have earlier collaborated on films such as Zalzala, Jeena Nahi Doonga, Loha, and Aag Hi Aag, among others.