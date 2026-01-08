Shatrughan Sinha Sends "Loving Birthday Wishes" To Ex Reena Roy

Shatrughan Sinha wished his "dear friend" Reena Roy on her 69th birthday today. Sharing a series of stills from films they worked together in, the actor wrote a heartfelt note. The post caught the attention of the Internet, considering their much-discussed relationship in the past.

Shatrughan Sinha wrote, "Loving birthday wishes for a very dear friend, one of the best actresses ever, ever-charming star, a great human being, wonderful personality in totality #ReenaRoy. May you stay abundantly blessed always. #BirthdayWishes"

Loving birthday wishes for a very dear friend, one of the best actresses ever, ever charming star, a great human being, wonderful personality in totality #ReenaRoy. May you stay abundantly blessed always. #BirthdayWishes pic.twitter.com/EjhjhxwWIe — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 7, 2026

When Shatrughan Sinha Spoke About His Relationship With Reena Roy

Film veteran Shatrughan Sinha once confessed that he cheated on his wife, Poonam Sinha, when his co-star Reena Roy was in his life, in an interview with Lehren Retro. Without taking names, the senior actor admitted he made "mistakes" in life, and his love triangle took a toll on his mental health.

Busting stereotypical ideas, the actor shared that men (not only women) also "suffer" when caught in complicated relationships. Shatrughan Sinha was asked how he analyses that phase of his life when he had both Reena Roy and Poonam in his life. "I wouldn't take names. But I am grateful to all the women who were part of my life. I don't have any grudges against anybody. I never think ill of them. They have all helped me grow and become a better person," said Sonakshi Sinha's father.

"When a man is good at heart, and he is having two committed relationships simultaneously, he too suffers a lot in terms of his mental and physical health. You also feel guilty. When you are out with your lover, you feel guilty for your wife at home, and when you are with your wife, you feel bad for your lover: Usko khilona banake kyu rakha hai (Why am I treating her like a toy)?"] Shatrughan Sinha said unapologetically.

Talking about "mistakes" in his life, the veteran actor said, "I have definitely made mistakes in my life. It was natural for a boy who had come all the way from Patna to get lost in the glitz and glamour of the industry. I didn't know how to deal with stardom. People get lost in all this. I didn't have any guardian to guide me. However, after Poonam came into my life, she helped me a lot."

About Shatrughan Sinha And Reena Roy

Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy met on the sets of Kalicharan (1976) and went on to star in films like Milap, Sangram, Sat Sri Akal, and Chor Ho To Aisa, where they grew close to each other until Shatrughan Sinha announced his marriage to Poonam Sinha.