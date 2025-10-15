"Dearest <i>Bhaiya</i>": Mandhira Kapur Smith's Birthday Tribute For Sunjay Kapur

Entrepreneur Mandhira Kapur Smith paid a heartfelt tribute to her "dearest Bhaiya," businessman Sunjay Kapur, on Wednesday, October 15. It would have been the 54th birthday of the businessman who died in London during a polo match, leading to a pitched battle over his Rs 30,000 crore estate.

"Happy Birthday, my dearest Bhaiya," Mandhira Smith, Managing Director of SMIC Autoparts Pvt Ltd, wrote on Instagram.

Mandhira Smith, one of Sunjay Kapur's two sisters alongside Superna Motwane, is a second-generation award-winning entrepreneur. She has been married to Luke Smith since June 2023.

Sharing an old, sepia-toned photograph of the siblings with their parents, Mandhira Smith added, "This day wraps me in a thousand memories - childhood laughter echoing through our home, birthday candles flickering between us, and your mischievous grin that could melt any storm away. I still see you - that confident, charming boy who grew into a man so full of life, so full of love, so full of light."

She called her elder brother "fearless, radiant, endlessly kind" and "always larger than life."

"You carried our family's name and legacy with quiet strength and unwavering pride. You took the torch our father lit and made its flame burn even brighter - lighting the path for all of us who follow," Mandhira Smith added.

She said that even though the world feels quieter without her brother, his presence is still felt through the love of those who knew him. She added that the family continues to cherish his values of truth, loyalty, and grace, keeping his memory safe from anything that might tarnish it.

"We miss you more than words can ever say. But even in your absence, you and Dad remain our eternal guides - our light in the dark, our reminder of what it means to live with courage, honour, and love," she wrote.

"Your light will never fade, Bhaiya. You live on in our hearts, in our blood, and in every heartbeat of this family," Mandhira Smith ended the post.

Sunjay Kapur died on June 12, at the age of 53, after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in the UK. Reports suggest he swallowed a bee. A week after his death, Mandhira Smith revealed that she had not spoken to her brother for four years due to differences over "egos."

Sunjay Kapur's third wife, former actor and businesswoman Priya Sachdev Kapur, also paid tribute to her late husband. Sharing an Instagram post quoting the Bhagavad Gita, she wrote, "Whatever action a great man performs, others follow... He who lives with purpose and love never perishes."

"My Sunjay, I know you are watching over me," she wrote.

The birthday tributes come amid a public legal dispute over Sunjay Kapur's estate, reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore. His children from his second marriage to actress Karisma Kapoor (Samaira and Kiaan) have challenged the will, claiming it was forged to exclude them. Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said the will favours Priya Sachdev Kapur and leaves out Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur.

Sunjay Kapur was first married to Nandita Mahtani, then to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016, and finally to Priya Sachdev Kapur in 2017, with whom he has a son, Azarius (6).