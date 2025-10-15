Who Is Premanand Maharaj And Why Do His Followers Want To Donate Their Kidneys To Him?

Prayers and offers to donate kidneys have been pouring in for renowned Hindu seer Premanand Ji Maharaj, who has several high-profile personalities on his list of followers.

The Hindu seer has been in the news due to his health. In recent videos, his face appeared slightly swollen, and his voice trembled as he spoke. These videos worried his followers, who were curious about the revered seer's health.

The health update came from Premanand Ji Maharaj himself, who recently revealed, "Both kidneys have failed; there is nothing left to fix about my health anymore. I have to go now, if not today, then tomorrow."

He said this while interacting with Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and other devotees.

Followers Offer Kidney

Since the time reports about his deteriorating health started doing the rounds, several of his followers, including businessman Raj Kundra and actor Ajaz Khan, have offered to donate their kidneys to him.

Recently, Kundra offered to donate one of his kidneys to the spiritual guru during his visit to the seer's ashram in Vrindavan. Premanand Ji Maharaj, however, refused his request, saying his life span will be the same with or without Kundra's kidney.

Raj Kundra visited the seer's Shri Keli Kunj Ashram along with his wife, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, in August.

A Muslim man from Madhya Pradesh has also made the same offer, calling the seer a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity.

Arif Khan Chishti wrote a letter to Premanand Maharaj, expressing his desire to donate his kidney.

"The presence of saints like you is necessary in the country's current atmosphere of hatred," the letter stated.

"It doesn't matter if I am alive or not, your life is very precious for this world. I voluntarily offer one of my kidneys to you. Please accept this small gift from me," he said in the letter.

Today, actor Ajaz Khan said, "Premananda ji never said anything against any religion, never instigated anyone. I wish to meet him, and if my kidney gets matched, I wish to donate one of my kidneys to him".

"Please, pray for him that he lives for 100 more years," he said in a Facebook video.

The comment section of the video was filled with several similar offers and prayers for the spiritual leader. "I am also ready to donate my kidney," said one user. "May Allah help him recover soon," said another.

Even social media platforms, such as X, are also flooded with wishes and prayers for the seer.

Premanand Maharaj has been suffering from kidney disease for a long time. He requires regular dialysis, and his health has been deteriorating for the past several months. The ashram had already announced that his usual morning walks had been postponed indefinitely due to health reasons. Devotees have also been urged not to wait for Maharaj on the road for darshan.

Who Is Premanand Maharaj?

Saints and seers are highly revered in Indian society, and their followers number in the millions. Crowds of people, from the poor to the wealthy, line up to receive blessings from them. Premanand Maharaj is one such saint whose devotees stand in line for hours to catch a glimpse of him. For the past few days, Premananda Maharaj has been in the news for his health, and his deteriorating health has caused concern among his devotees. Today, we will reveal Premananda Maharaj's real name and how he became a devotee of Krishna.

He was originally known as Aniruddha Kumar Pandey. He took the name Premanand after he dedicated his life to the devotion of Krishna and Radha.

How Did Premanand Maharaj Become A Saint?

Aniruddha Kumar Pandey was interested in worship and prayer since childhood. He would recite the Gita and become immersed in devotion to God. This path led him to renunciation, and he left home without informing anyone. From there, he travelled to Varanasi, where he began to worship and meditate with several saints.

One day, the thought of visiting Vrindavan crossed his mind. For the first time, he felt a deep sense of devotion for Radha and Krishna, and he headed straight to the holy city. There, he met the Radha Vallabh sect and began singing devotional songs. After receiving initiation from saint Mohit Goswami, he became a seer.

Soon after, he started his preaching journey. His words not only influenced ordinary people but also many prominent personalities, such as cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma.