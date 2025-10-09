Watch: <i>Bigg Boss OTT 2</i> Winner Elvish Yadav Visits Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav recently visited Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan due to his ailing health. The official page Bhajan Marg Official shared a video of Elvish Yadav meeting the Maharaj. Their interaction went viral.

What's Happening

In the video, Premanand Ji Maharaj was told that Elvish wanted to know about his health. "What can I say about my health now? Both my kidneys have failed. But by God's grace, I can still meet and speak with you all. His blessings are there. There's nothing left to fix, today or tomorrow, we all must go."

Recently, Premanand Ji Maharaj postponed his Pad Yatra due to health complications. He has been unwell for several months now.

Premanand Ji Maharaj then asked Elvish if he chants divine name. When he said he didn't, Premanand Ji Maharaj asked him to start doing it.

"You should do it, even a little. You're successful today because of your past good deeds. But what about today? Chant God's name, what will you lose? Wear a counter ring and chant 10,000 times daily. Will you do it?"

Elvish then agreed to chant the divine name Radha 10,000 times every day.

Elvish's Legal Row

In 2023, Elvish landed in a legal trouble with a rave party case, where snake venom and other illegal drugs were allegedly supplied and consumed. Last year in March, he was arrested and sent to judicial custody. A few days later, he was granted bail.

About Elvish

Elvish, who began his YouTube career in April 2016, has over 15.7 million subscribers on the channel. He has 18.3 million followers on Instagram. Apart from Bigg Boss OTT 2, he is a participant in the cooking-based show Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment 2.