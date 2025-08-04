Amid Khushboo Patani's Post On A Baba Mix-Up, Aniruddhacharya Drops Latest Video On Live-Ins

A new video of Aniruddhacharya defending his controversial comments against women in live-in relationships has gone viral on social media, which a section of X users believes is a retort to Disha Patani's sister and former major in the Indian Army Khushboo Patani, who last week blasted the spiritual leader for his remarks.

Khushboo Patani, who called Aniruddhacharya "anti-national" for his misogynistic commentary, is also courting controversy. Many on socia media are criticising the fitness coach for making comments against Premanand Ji Maharaj, popular as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's spiritual guide.

In her latest Instagram post, Khushboo Patani has said that her comments are being misinterpreted and that she only expressed her opinion on Aniruddhacharya's live-in remarks, adding that she never said anything against Premanand Ji Maharaj.

What's Happening

Last week, Aniruddhacharya faced backlash over his "muh maarna" remark against women in a video that went viral on the Internet in no time. Khushboo Patani was one of the social media celebrities who called him out his comments.

Now, Aniruddhacharya has seemingly reacted to Khushboo Patani's criticism, in which he doubled down on his remarks, saying it is impossible to speak the truth in Kalyug.

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj replied to woke Khushboo Patani 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sMgvG2LaJA — Voice of Hindus (@Warlock_Shubh) July 31, 2025

"Humne bola ki, 'Live-in mein rehna galat hai'. Toh humara kya kar rahe hain log? Virodh. Iss Kalyug mein aap satya nahin bol sakte. Kalyug mein aap vaishya ko vaishya nahin bol sakte. Woh hai toh vaishya par sunna chahti hai ki woh Sati-Savitri hai. Ghoomegi ardh-nagn aur sunna chahegi ki humein devi kaho (I said, 'It's wrong to be in live-in'. What are people doing? They are protesting against me. You can't speak the truth in Kalyug. You can't call a vaishya a vaishya in Kalyug. She is a vaishya but wants to hear that she is a Sati-Savitri. She will go around half naked, but wants to be called a goddess)," he says in the clip, which many feel is a jibe at Khushboo Patani.

What's Khushboo Patani Saying

Khushboo Patani is fighting another battle now. She is sharing several posts on Instagram in which she denied making remarks against Premanand Ji Maharaj, something she said she never made. She said she only made comments against Aniruddhacharya, which she still stands by.

"My comments were about this video," she wrote in Hindi alongside the older video of Aniruddhacharya.

"Whatever I said is being misconstrued and twisted to paint the wrong picture... That's why my name is being linked to other saints like Premanand Ji Maharaj so that people can be misled and that I can be defamed... But these people don't know who they are messing up with," Khushboo Patani wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.

In A Nutshell

Aniruddhacharya has defended his remarks against women in live-in relationships in a new video and Khushboo Patani, who slammed the spiritual leader, has claimed that her detractors are trying to defame her by wrongfully linking her comments with Premanand Ji Maharaj.