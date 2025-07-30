Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Blasts Aniruddhacharya Over <i>"Muh Maarna"</i> Remark Against Women In Viral Video

Advertisement

Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Blasts Aniruddhacharya Over "Muh Maarna" Remark Against Women In Viral Video

The video, though no longer visible on Khushboo Patani's social media pages, is being shared widely on social media

Khushboo Patani came down heavily on Aniruddhacharya

A video of actor Disha Patani's sister and former major in the Indian Army Khushboo Patani thrashing spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya, whose controversial comments against women in live-in relationships have sparked a row on social media and elsewhere, has gone viral.

Aniruddhacharya, who enjoys a massive following for his tongue-in-cheek spiritual discourses, particularly on the Bhagwata Puraan and is known by the nickname Pookie Baba, is facing backlash over his misogynistic remarks.

Khushboo Patani, also a fitness coach and influencer, in the video criticised the spiritual leader for his controversial comments, calling him an "anti-national".

In the clip, she is heard saying, "'Muh maar ke aati hain?' Had he been in front of me I would have explained to him what 'muh maarna' means. I would have made him understand clearly. These are bloody anti-nationals... You should never be supporting such bast**** of highest order...

"Why didn't he say that men in live-in relationships also do the same... muh maarke aate hain. Is a woman alone in a live-in relationship? And, what's wrong about live-in? What's wrong about making a sensible decision of living-in before getting married and not ruining each other's families?"

It could not be immediately confirmed whether Khushboo Patani took down this video from social media or whether it was an old Instagram Story. She hasn't been active on X since May 16. Nevertheless, her video continues to be shared by other social media users on the Internet.

In her last post on Instagram, she gave tips to her followers to conduct the life-saving technique CPR properly.

