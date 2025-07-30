Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Blasts Aniruddhacharya Over <i>"Muh Maarna"</i> Remark Against Women In Viral Video

A video of actor Disha Patani's sister and former major in the Indian Army Khushboo Patani thrashing spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya, whose controversial comments against women in live-in relationships have sparked a row on social media and elsewhere, has gone viral.

Aniruddhacharya, who enjoys a massive following for his tongue-in-cheek spiritual discourses, particularly on the Bhagwata Puraan and is known by the nickname Pookie Baba, is facing backlash over his misogynistic remarks.

Khushboo Patani, also a fitness coach and influencer, in the video criticised the spiritual leader for his controversial comments, calling him an "anti-national".

पूर्व मेजर और दिशा पटानी की बहन खुशबू पटानी ने जमकर पेLA पाखंडी अनिरुद्धचार्य को



इस पाखंडी का संपूर्ण समाज से बहिष्कार होना चाहिए यह महिला विरोधी नीचे पुरुष है मानसिक रोगी pic.twitter.com/QBb8Rw8yFP — Anshika Singh Yadav (@Anshika_in) July 29, 2025

In the clip, she is heard saying, "'Muh maar ke aati hain?' Had he been in front of me I would have explained to him what 'muh maarna' means. I would have made him understand clearly. These are bloody anti-nationals... You should never be supporting such bast**** of highest order...

"Why didn't he say that men in live-in relationships also do the same... muh maarke aate hain. Is a woman alone in a live-in relationship? And, what's wrong about live-in? What's wrong about making a sensible decision of living-in before getting married and not ruining each other's families?"

It could not be immediately confirmed whether Khushboo Patani took down this video from social media or whether it was an old Instagram Story. She hasn't been active on X since May 16. Nevertheless, her video continues to be shared by other social media users on the Internet.

