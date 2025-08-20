Dhanashree Verma Reacts To Trolls Calling Her Gold-Digger For Being Yuzvendra Chahal's Ex: "You Can't Always Label The Woman"

Actor-dancer Dhanashree Verma broke her silence over divorce and addressed the tags her ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal had spoken about on a podcast earlier. Speaking to Humans Of Bombay, Dhanashree reacted to troll comments where she has been repetitively being called "gold digger" and "social climber".

What's Happening

When the host asked Dhanashree how trolls relentlessly attack her for being the "ex" of a successful cricketer and "blame" her for walking out of the marriage, Dhanashree said, "People need to realize. You can't label the woman always. People don't know what actually happened and they keep on commenting. Social media trolls do bother me sometimes. But if you talk about the bigger picture, it doesn't have an impact in the long run."

Dhanashree also opened up about the period when she was trolled even before her marriage or association with Yuzvendra Chahal.

"Before I got married, I used to upload videos on my YouTube Channel and used to read comments then. At that time, I was not associated with anyone. One person commented, "Ladki ko itni energy ke sath dance nahi karna chahiye (A woman shouldn't dance with so much of energy)." So, I don't have any control over those comments," recalled Dhanashree.

Keeping her priorities clear in life, Dhanashree said, "I need to feel proud of what I am doing now. I don't want to trash anybody down to come up in life. It might give you a temporary kick, but it won't be permanent."

Talking about the emotional turmoil she went through on the day of final hearing of divorce, Dhanashree said, "I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first."

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree's Divorce

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020 in Gurgaon and quickly became a fan-favourite couple on social media.

In February 2025, they were spotted outside Bandra Family Court, filing for divorce by mutual consent. They also requested a waiver for the six-month cooling-off period, but the court denied it.

After 18 months of living separately, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree officially parted ways on March 20, 2025.

According to reports, Yuzvendra Chahal paid ₹4.75 crore as alimony to Dhanashree Verma.