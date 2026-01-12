Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Skipped Major Tournaments: "My Mind Wasn't In The Right Place During Divorce"

Star cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce dominated headlines last year. Reflecting on the tough journey of divorce, Chahal said he was not in the right frame of mind during that time in a recent interview with Mashable India.

Sharing the reason behind skipping major tournaments, Chahal said, "My mind wasn't in the right place when I was going through my divorce, which is why I skipped a few major cricket tournaments last year. I used to share it with my mentor, Aniruddh sir, in Haryana. He helped me a lot to get out of that."

During the same interview, Chahal said that he has moved on from the phase and is happy in his space.

"It was a chapter in my life, which is over now. I've left that space now. I don't want to remain stuck there," said Yuzvendra, adding, "I'm happy in my life, she's happy in hers. What is one going to get by making someone miserable?"

Commenting on the intense trolling following their podcasts on divorce, Chahal said he has learnt to take trolls in his stride.

"It did affect me at the start because it was new back then. I couldn't believe that someone could be so abusive without even meeting me or my family. My Instagram is open, so anyone is welcome to come and hate. They don't even exist so much in my life that I keep thinking about them," said the cricketer.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020 in Gurgaon and quickly became a fan-favourite couple on social media.

In February 2025, they were spotted outside Bandra Family Court, filing for divorce by mutual consent. They also requested a waiver for the six-month cooling-off period, but the court denied it.

After 18 months of living separately, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree officially parted ways on March 20, 2025.

According to reports, Yuzvendra Chahal paid ₹4.75 crore as alimony to Dhanashree Verma.