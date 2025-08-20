Dhanashree Verma Snaps At Yuzvendra Chahal For Wearing "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy" T-Shirt On Final Divorce Hearing: "<i>Bhai</i>, WhatsApp <i>Kar Deta</i>"

Almost after a month star cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal broke his silence over divorce from Dhanashree Verma, the actor-dancer opened up about her version of the story during a recent podcast show. During the conversation, Dhanashree talked about her emotional breakdown and took a dig at Yuzvendra for wearing the "be your own sugar daddy' t-shirt on their final day of hearing during their divorce.

Speaking to Humans Of Bombay, Dhanashree said, "I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first."

Chahal grabbed the spotlight as he wore a t-shirt which had 'be Your Own Sugar Daddy' written over it on the day of his final divorce hearing.

Addressing the viral moment, Dhanashree said Yuzvendra could have taken a private route instead of making a public spectacle of their divorce. "You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this," Dhanashree said.

Talking about her sheer surprise Dhanashree said, "Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. t-shirt kyun pehna hai? (You should have sent it on WhatsApp. Why wear the t-shirt?)"

Dhanashree's response comes days after Yuzvendra claimed that he didn't cheat on his ex-wife addressing the ongoing rumours on Raj Shamani's Podcast show.

"It was going on for a long while. We decided we do not want to show the people. Who knew if it did not happen. Maybe, it will become a different scenario. We were like until we reached to a point of end, we are not going to say anything. We will be like a normal couple on social media," Chahal said.

"When I was going through the divorce thing, people labelled me as a cheater. I have never cheated. You will not get a more loyal person than me. For my loved ones, I think from my heart. I have never asked, just given. When you don't know, you are writing. I have two sisters, I know how to respect girls. Just because you are seen with someone, you will link up with someone and write for views. The problem is if you react once, they will be more people who will come knowing you will react," he added.

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree's Divorce

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020 in Gurgaon and quickly became a fan-favourite couple on social media.

In February 2025, they were spotted outside Bandra Family Court, filing for divorce by mutual consent. They also requested a waiver for the six-month cooling-off period, but the court denied it.

After 18 months of living separately, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree officially parted ways on March 20, 2025.

According to reports, Yuzvendra Chahal paid ₹4.75 crore as alimony to Dhanashree Verma.

On the other hand, RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal are spotted on many occasions in the last few months, keeping their rumours of relationship alive.