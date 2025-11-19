Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand, Ranveer Singh And <i>Dhurandhar</i> Cast Worked 16 Hours "Without Complaint", Reveals Director

Ranveer Singh is back with a bang with the power-packed trailer of Dhurandhar. The trailer was released on Tuesday, setting the Internet abuzz with reactions. During the trailer launch event, director Aditya Dhar said that Ranveer Singh and his team worked for 16–18 hours a day for one and a half years on the film. Aditya Dhar's revelation comes at a time when Ranveer Singh's wife and actress Deepika Padukone has been advocating an 8-hour shift. After embracing motherhood, Deepika has exited two high-profile projects — Kalki 2 and Spirit — due to work-hour demands and other issues.

What Aditya Dhar Said At Dhurandhar Trailer Launch

Speaking at the trailer launch, Aditya said, "When we started this journey, there was a gap of five years when I hadn't made a film, and when I started writing, somehow, I started getting hold of people who were there to prove themselves. Our teaser has a dialogue, 'ghayal hu toh ghatak hu,' so all of them were 'ghayal' (injured), but they performed in a very ghatak (deadly) way. It's extraordinary."

He added, "Everybody has put their heart and soul into the film, and it doesn't happen very often. The HODs got involved in the film with pure intent. From actors, assistants, and HODs to spot dadas — everybody was like iss film ke liye jaan deni hai (We will give our lives for this film). We have worked for 16–18 hours continuously for 1.5 years, and not even once has anyone complained ki sir aap hamse zyada kaam kara rahe ho (Sir, you are making us work more). Everybody has given their 100%."

What Deepika Padukone Said On The "Normalisation" Of Overwork Culture

When asked about the 8-hour shift controversy, Deepika told CNBC TV18, "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for 8 hours for years, and it's never made headlines!"

Deepika added, "I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing, but it is very commonly and publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for 8 hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for 8 hours from Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends."

In a recent chat with Harper's Bazaar, she also spoke about how overworking is normalised in India. "We've normalised overworking. We mistake burnout for commitment. Eight hours of work a day is enough for the human body and mind. Only when you're healthy can you give your best. Bringing a burnt-out person back into the system helps no one."

Deepika said that at her office, they follow a strict five-day and 8-hour work policy with sufficient maternity and paternity breaks. "In my own office, we work eight hours a day, Monday to Friday. We have maternity and paternity policies. We should normalise bringing children to work," she said.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar will hit theatres on December 5.