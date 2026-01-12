Anushka Sharma Has A Message For Daughter Vamika On Her 5th Birthday

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's first child, their daughter Vamika, turned 5 on January 11, 2026. The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a lovely post about motherhood, embracing the moment.

The post read, "Let motherhood change you."

She reshared it and wrote, "And I wouldn't go back to any version of me that didn't know you, my child. 11 Jan 2021."

Instagram/Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma In India

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shifted to London following the birth of their second child, son Akaay, in February 2024.

Last year in December, the couple were seen arriving in India after their 8th anniversary.

In a paparazzi video shared on Instagram, the lovebirds kept it casual and cool as they stepped out of the airport and made their way to the car.

The cricketer even waved at the shutterbugs, while Anushka chose not to interact and kept it low-key.

About Virat And Anushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, one of India's most loved celebrity couples, got married on December 11, 2017 in a dreamy ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. But here's a fun fact - the wedding almost hit a roadblock.

Virat and Anushka are proud parents of their daughter Vamika, born on January 11, 2021, and son Akaay, born on February 15, 2024.

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May, leaving him active only in the ODI format. A month later, in June, the cricketer bagged the much-awaited IPL trophy for Royal Challengers Bangalore after 18 long years.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Zero (2018).