<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 36: Ranveer Singh's Film Racing Towards Rs 850 Crore

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The Aditya Dhar directorial continues to perform strongly even after more than a month since its release. According to a poster shared by the makers on Instagram, the film earned Rs 3.6 crore on Day 36. So far, the spy action thriller has collected a total of Rs 844.45 crore in the Indian market.

The poster also revealed that Dhurandhar amassed Rs 784.5 crore during Weeks 1 to 5, followed by Rs 56.35 crore in its fifth week alone. The caption read, “The March of Wrath continues to dominate the box office. Book your tickets. #Dhurandhar Ruling Cinemas Worldwide.”

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar loosely draws inspiration from several real-life geopolitical events, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks and incidents linked to Operation Lyari.

The film stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali, and Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali.

A few days ago, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared his review of Dhurandhar on Letterboxd. According to him, the essence of the film works perfectly. He wrote, “A spy cannot be a spy if he doesn't have hate and angst against the enemy state. A soldier also cannot be a soldier if he doesn't have angst against the enemy state. On those two counts I have no issues.”

However, the director pointed out two moments that didn't sit well with him. One is when R. Madhavan's character, Ajay Sanyal, says, “Ek din aisa ayega jab jo desh ke bare me koi sochaga,” and the other is the closing line delivered by Ranveer Singh: “Ye naya India hai.”

Dhurandhar is the first installment of a two-part film series. Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to be released on March 19.