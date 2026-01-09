<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 35: Ranveer Singh Film Records "Biggest Fifth Week Ever"

No signs of slowing down for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. The film closed the fifth week registering another record. It minted Rs 56.35 crore in the fifth week as per Jio Studios. The domestic earnings of the film in India now stand at Rs 840.85 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Thursday, the film minted Rs 4.70 crore.

According to Jio Studios figures, Dhurandhar collected Rs 218 crore in week one, Rs 261.5 crore in week two, Rs 189.3 crore in week three, and Rs 115.70 crore in week four.

The real test for Dhurandhar awaits. As Prabhas's The Raja Saab released in theatres today, it's interesting to see how the Ranveer Singh film retains its reign over the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Dhurandhar closes Week 5 on a thunderous note, registering the biggest *Week 5* ever... The film continues to set new benchmarks - day after day, weekend after weekend, and week after week - highlighting its unstoppable boxoffice march. The big question now: Will #TheRajaSaab, starring #Prabhas, slow down #Dhurandhar?... Or will #Dhurandhar pose stiff competition to #TheRajaSaab? The answers will emerge this weekend."

About Dhurandhar

The trailer released on November 18. Based on true events, Ranveer Singh takes on four of Pakistan's deadliest terrorists. Speculation over the characters' identities created buzz on social media, but the makers haven't confirmed them yet. Ranveer Singh's character-thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma-is a work of fiction, as confirmed by the Censor Board. Dhurandhar also dives deep into the socio-political dynamics of different ethnic groups in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature.