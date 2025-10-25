Yuzvendra Chahal And Shikhar Dhawan's Dig At Dhanashree Verma Over Rs 4 Crore Alimony: "Deal <i>Pakki</i>"

Yesterday, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's sister, Kenaa Dwivedi, shared a Bhai Dooj post praising her brother's character and values. The message sparked online discussion, with many interpreting it as a subtle dig at Chahal's former wife, Dhanashree Verma. Today, Yuzvendra seems to have taken an indirect dig at the alimony he has to pay Dhanashree once again, and this time, Shikhar Dhawan joined in.

What's Happening

Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to share glimpses of his Diwali and Bhai Dooj celebrations.

Yuzvendra Chahal commented, "Aapke pose pe copyright maar raha hun bhaiya, 4 crores only."

Instagram/Yuzvendra Chahal

To which Shikhar Dhawan replied, "Deal pakki."

Background

This comment comes shortly after an Instagram post by Yuzvendra Chahal went viral. What seemed like a veiled dig, once again, Yuzvendra had shared a post referencing a Delhi High Court ruling, which read, " Financially independent wives cannot demand alimony from their husbands.﻿"

Instagram story of Yuzvendra Chahal pic.twitter.com/ERwxRWGtIz — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) October 23, 2025

Though he deleted the post later, fan clubs circulated it all over social media.

Chahal had captioned it, " Maa Kasam Khao Nahi Paltoge iss Decision Seh.﻿"

About Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer-influencer Dhanashree Verma met during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, when Dhanashree gave Chahal online dance lessons. Their bond grew close, and they married in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony.

However, reports of trouble in their marriage surfaced in early 2024. The two separated in March 2025 following proceedings at the Bombay High Court.

In A Nutshell

Yuzvendra Chahal took a fresh dig at Dhanashree Verma along with Shikhar Dhawan. The post has once again caught the attention of the internet.

