Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan's Assets Worth Rs 11 Crore Attached In Betting App Case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 11.14 crore belonging to former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan in connection with the investigation into betting platforms.

The attachment includes mutual fund investments worth Rs 6.64 crore held in Raina's name and an immovable property valued at Rs 4.5 crore belonging to Dhawan.

"The action forms part of an ongoing probe into illegal offshore betting platforms, including 1xBet and its surrogate brands 1xBat and 1xBat Sporting Lines. The investigation, based on multiple FIRs filed by various state police agencies, revealed that these entities were operating unauthorised online betting and gambling services targeting Indian users," an official said.

The ED said both Raina and Dhawan had entered into endorsement deals with foreign entities promoting 1xBet's surrogates. The payments for these endorsements were routed through layered foreign transactions to conceal their illicit origin - proceeds of crime linked to illegal betting operations.

During the probe, the agency discovered that 1xBet was running extensive betting networks in India through over 6,000 mule accounts. Funds collected from users were routed through multiple payment gateways without proper KYC verification, disguising the true source of funds. Merchants were reportedly onboarded under false pretences, with declared business activities inconsistent with their transaction patterns.

Subsequent searches at four payment gateways led to the seizure of incriminating material and the freezing of more than Rs 4 crore across 60 bank accounts. The total suspected laundering trail uncovered so far exceeds Rs 1,000 crore.

The ED has urged the public to remain cautious against online betting and gambling schemes. It advised citizens not to share sensitive account details with unknown entities, and warned that knowingly assisting such operations could lead to prosecution under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and imprisonment of up to seven years.

The agency reiterated that illegal betting platforms not only promote financial fraud but also facilitate large-scale money laundering and other unlawful activities. Further investigation into the 1xBet network and associated individuals is underway.