<i>Dhurandhar</i> Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh Film Set To Cross Rs 200 Crore Mark

There is no sign of slowing down for Dhurandhar. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is getting closer to entering the prestigious Rs 200-crore club. Even before completing a week, the Ranveer Singh starrer reached Rs 180 crore - and that too in just six days. On Day 6, Dhurandhar earned Rs 26.50 crore, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Dhurandhar's opening weekend saw a staggering Rs 103 crore in three days. The film began with Rs 28 crore on Friday, beating early projections. Collections climbed to Rs 32 crore on Saturday and peaked at Rs 43 crore on Sunday.

The weekday trend has been steady. Monday brought in Rs 23.25 crore, while Tuesday saw a slight uptick at Rs 27 crore, pushing the film past the Rs 150-crore milestone. On Wednesday, Dhurandhar added another Rs 26.50 crore, taking its cumulative total to approximately Rs 180 crore.

Lauding the film's box office run, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Tuesday, "IT'S A TSUNAMI... #Dhurandhar continues to ROAR, ROCK, and RULE... The Tuesday [Day 5] numbers are monstrous, with several centres reporting higher occupancy than both Friday [Day 1] and Monday [Day 4]."

He added, "Despite the makers not opting for discounted ticket pricing on Tuesday [#BlockbusterTuesdays] - it was regular pricing across the board - the film still delivered a remarkable total... In fact, Tuesday is higher than Monday and on par with Friday... Phenomenal trending! With no major release arriving this Friday, #Dhurandhar is expected to reap a harvest in its second weekend as well."

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar hit theatres on December 5. The film features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The sequel is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.