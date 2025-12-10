Hrithik Roshan Praises </i>Dhurandhar</i> Despite 'Disagreeing With Its Politics': "Loved And Learnt From This One"

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which crossed the Rs 100-crore mark within its first week, has received widespread praise from both audiences and industry peers. Among the latest to appreciate the film is Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik took to his Instagram Story to share a detailed review of the film. He expressed deep admiration for the cinematic language and the intensity with which the story was told.

"I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema," he wrote.

Hrithik also noted that while he connected strongly with the film's execution, he did not fully align with its political stance.

He added, "I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing."

Akshay Kumar Lauds The Film

Akshay Kumar also joined the list of celebrities celebrating Dhurandhar. Sharing his reaction on X, he wrote, "Watched Dhurandhar and I'm blown away. What a gripping tale and you've simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I'm so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves."

With multiple big names backing the film, its impact is only growing stronger as it heads into its second week.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar centres on Hamza Ali Mazari, portrayed by Ranveer Singh, a mysterious young man who infiltrates the gang of Rehman Dakait with a hidden agenda.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and others in pivotal roles. Released on December 5, Dhurandhar has quickly become one of the most talked-about thrillers of the year.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel is expected to expand the universe and take Hamza's mission to the next level.

