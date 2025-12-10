Akshay Kumar Blown Away By Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i>: "Need Our Stories To Be Told In Hard-Hitting Way"

Akshay Kumar has joined the growing list of celebrities praising Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar.

The actor took to X to express how deeply the film affected him, writing, "Watched Dhurandhar and I'm blown away. What a gripping tale and you've simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I'm so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves."

Celebs Praise Dhurandhar

A few days ago, Deepika Padukone also weighed in with her reaction after catching the film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Dhurandhar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.34 hours! So do yourselves a favour and get to a cinema hall NOW! So incredibly proud of you, Ranveer Singh! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew! @adityadharfilms | @officialjiostudios (sic)".

Adding even more gravitas to the ongoing praise, Smriti Irani recently posted a heartfelt note on her social media, saluting Dhurandhar and its entire team. Sharing a collage of the lead cast-Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, director Aditya Dhar and Arjun Rampal-she offered a contemplative perspective on the film's themes and emotional depth.

She wrote, "If you have looked into the eyes of the wife of a fallen soldier & walked her to the cremation ground, if you have visited the Jagti camp in Jammu, if you have seen the deserted temple premises of Sharika Devi in Srinagar, if you have met those who were on duty during the Parliament attack or have family that survived the 26/11 Mumbai attack, then nothing in Dhurandhar should lead you to outrage-after all, it's just a film. (sic)"

Praising Aditya Dhar's meticulous direction and the cast's compelling performances, she added, "As a storyteller, @adityadharfilms is a craftsperson par excellence; as a research fiend, even more so. It's the quiver in the face as he pulls the cover off a dead son that makes Akshaye Khanna's performance a lesson in craft, and @ranveersingh's piercing eyes that speak when he doesn't are a must-watch for those who aspire to be consistent in their pursuit of a legacy, and that @rampal72 can be so menacing is a revelation."

Acknowledging the film's music and casting, Irani continued, "And the music OMG. When a director's passion meets the keen eye of a casting director like Mukesh @castingchhabra, you can rest assured the screen will explode."

Reflecting on the film's emotional resonance, she wrote, "Dhurandhar isn't just a film-it's the echo of lives lived and lost; and if cinema can make you feel that weight, maybe you owe it more than outrage. Those like me who have had the privilege of being in the vicinity of a legend called Ajit Doval may find it a tad bit weird to watch @actormaddy play a cinematic version of him, but then there could have been no better actor who could so calmly hold a storm within."

Her note concluded with a moving tribute: "To the men and women known and unknown who have died defending us and are still in pursuit of justice for the everyday Indian-Dhanyawad; our nation holds you in high esteem and is forever in your debt #dhurandhar."

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar has rapidly become one of the most talked-about films of the season. With accolades flowing in from stars, politicians and audiences alike, its impact continues to grow.

