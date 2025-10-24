Yuzvendra Chahal's Sister Takes Indirect Dig At Dhanashree Verma: "My Brother Truly Respects Women"

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's sister, Kenaa Dwivedi, recently shared a heartfelt Instagram post on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

In the post, Kenaa praised her brother's character and values.

However, the message has sparked online discussion, with many interpreting it as a subtle dig at Chahal's former wife, Dhanashree Verma.

In her post, Kenaa lauded Chahal's protective nature and "respect for women," describing him as someone who chooses silence even "when the world turns mean."

She wrote, "Sometimes, a bond isn't written in blood but sealed with a promise - a promise to protect, to guide, and to stand by me through every chapter of life. You've kept that promise every single day, shielding the inner child in me from negativity, guiding me toward light, and teaching me how to walk through life with grace and strength."

"You treat me like your own, sometimes scolding me when I need it, yet always wrapping every word in love. You've watched the little girl in me grow into a young woman who feels safe, valued, and understood, and that, to me, is one of life's greatest blessings. You're also the man who truly respects women, the one who addresses every woman as 'ma'am', who protects the dignity of every soul around him, and who chooses silence when the world turns mean. Even when I get upset and ask, 'Why don't you say something?' you always remind me that sometimes, time heals everything and silence speaks the loudest," she added.

Kenaa continued, "People who know your heart, your character, and your soul feel that protective energy, that warmth and strength that makes everyone around you feel safe. Thank you for every teaching, every laugh, and every lesson you've given me. I know I'll make mistakes along the way, but I also know you'll be there to bring me back on track, just like you always do. Your willpower, your strength, and your ability to make everyone smile even when you joke about yourself show what a truly strong man you are."

She concluded, "You're my blessing in disguise, my brother by promise, protector by heart, and guide by soul. May God always protect you from negativity, fill your heart with endless love, laughter, and light, and return to you every bit of goodness you give to others. PS - this song is so close to my heart because each time I cry, my brother dances in a funny manner to cheer me up."

Background

Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer-influencer Dhanashree Verma met during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, when Dhanashree gave Chahal online dance lessons. Their bond grew close, and they married in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony.

However, reports of trouble in their marriage surfaced in early 2024. The two separated in March 2025 after proceedings at the Bombay High Court.