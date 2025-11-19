Hardik Pandya And Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma - A Match Made In Gym. See Pics

New day, new pictures from star cricketer Hardik Pandya's Instagram. No points for guessing who made it to the list of Hardik's “Big 3.”

The star cricketer shared a series of pictures featuring himself, his girlfriend Maheika Sharma, his pets, and his son Agastya. The Internet has already picked its favourite: the one where Hardik and Maheika are seen praying together. In another, Hardik is seen planting a kiss on Maheika's cheek.

In another set of images, Hardik and Maheika are seen having a blast during their workout sessions. In one picture, Hardik is lifting Maheika on his shoulder while she clicks a mirror selfie.

Hardik Pandya captioned the images, “My big 3,” along with emojis of love, the holy mantra Om, and a cricket bat.

Hardik's Birthday Celebrations

On October 11, Hardik celebrated his 32nd birthday with Maheika at an undisclosed beach location, reportedly the Maldives. The celebration appeared to be an intimate affair. Hardik has made his relationship Instagram-official, as Maheika features in most of his recent posts.

Hardik posted several photos with the model, including a cosy beach picture with his arm around her shoulder and another of them dressed up for a night out.

Hardik Pandya's Divorce

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, who got married in 2020 during the pandemic, announced their separation in July last year after months of speculation.

In a statement, the cricketer revealed, “After four years together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built a family together.”

He added, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding in granting us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time.”

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are parents to a son, Agastya, who was born in 2020.