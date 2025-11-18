Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola Warns Him To Stay Away From Farrhana Bhatt

The atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss 19 house is glowing with warmth, emotional reunions, and renewed motivation as Family Week continues to unfold.

On the second day of the special week, Gaurav Khanna experienced his long-awaited reunion as his wife, Akanksha Chamola, walked into the house. What followed was not just an emotional meeting, but one of the most honest and hard-hitting conversations of the season.

Akanksha Urges Gaurav To Play For Himself

Akanksha wasted no time in addressing what she felt Gaurav needed most at this stage of the game - direction. She encouraged him to shift his mindset and start prioritising his own journey instead of constantly playing safe.

Urging him to bring his competitive edge to the forefront, she said he must be "a little selfish" and stop worrying about how others perceive his moves.

According to her, Gaurav has been playing well but lacks assertiveness. She didn't shy away from naming his strongest competition inside the house, pointing out that "his biggest competitors right now are Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt."

She also revealed that many contestants have been "talking bad about him behind his back," pushing him to be more open, vocal, and firm in his stance.

'Stay Away From Farrhana'

One of the strongest moments in their conversation came when Akanksha advised Gaurav to distance himself from Farrhana Bhatt. She described the association as "unnecessary" and "not worth it," urging him to refocus his energies on his own path.

"No one here is thinking like you, no one is following ethics and morals the way you are. So go all in," she told him.

As Gaurav absorbed every word, it was evident that Akanksha's visit wasn't just emotional, it was deeply motivating.

