<i>Big Boss 19</i>: Gaurav Khanna Opens Up About Wanting To Have A Child, But Wife Feels Differently

As always, Big Boss 19 is high on drama and chaos. Gaurav Khanna, who is one of the most popular contestants this season, recently opened up about some personal feelings on wanting to have a child, but his wife is not ready for it.

What's Happening

After this week's nominations, Gaurav Khanna's household duties have been reassigned. He is also finding himself to be a central target in the ongoing competition.

Gaurav Khanna had an emotional moment when he was having a conversation with fellow contestant Mridul.

When asked about starting a family with his wife, actress Akanksha Chamola, Gaurav Khanna commented that it is a "big responsibility".

Speaking of his wife and him having different feelings about the same, Gaurav Khanna said, "A child is a big responsibility. I work all day, and if my wife also takes up a job, it wouldn't feel right to leave the child in someone else's care."

Mridul replied, "Let's see, maybe after two or three years."

Gaurav Khanna simply nodded in agreement.

Gaurav Khanna On Being The Highest-Paid Contestant On Big Boss 19

Recently, Gaurav Khanna had addressed the ongoing buzz about him getting the highest remuneration for Big Boss 19.

The actor also joked that it might not be entirely false.

Gaurav Khanna told India Today, "It can be a rumour, or maybe not. People say a lot of things, and I don't believe in hearsay. Also, I never judge an actor by the pay cheque he or she gets. It's all about what you get on the table. I don't even know who the contestants are, and we also don't discuss money. So people can say whatever they want to say. My aim is to just do well in this season."

In A Nutshell

