<i>Big Boss 19</i>: Is Gaurav Khanna The Highest Paid Contestant? Here's What We Know

Salman Khan's Big Boss 19 premiered on August 25, 2025. Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, and Gaurav Khanna, to name a few, are some of the most popular contestants. Recently, there have been reports of Gaurav Khanna being the highest-paid contestant this season.

What's Happening

Gaurav Khanna addressed the ongoing buzz about him getting the highest remuneration for Big Boss 19.

The actor also joked that it might not be entirely false.

Gaurav Khanna told India Today, "It can be a rumour, or maybe not. People say a lot of things, and I don't believe in hearsay. Also, I never judge an actor by the pay cheque he or she gets. It's all about what you get on the table. I don't even know who the contestants are, and we also don't discuss money. So people can say whatever they want to say. My aim is to just do well in this season."

Gaurav Khanna further elaborated that he isn't joining Big Boss 19 for the financial aspect of the competition.

He said, "I'm not doing this show for financial stability. I'm doing it to understand what sort of person I am. As an actor, I like to have different experiences. I will meet so many characters inside Bigg Boss. Imagine the amount of subconscious learning that I will get as an actor. I can play so many characters later in my life, picking from the Bigg Boss house. I mean, it's a win-win for me in that scenario."

About Big Boss 19

Salman Khan who returns as the host is reportedly set to receive between Rs 8 and 10 crores every weekend and will host the show for a total of 15 weeks. Bigg Boss 19 will predominantly broadcast on OTT and have a repeat airing on TV on the same day. Multiple sources confirmed that the new season does not have a big budget compared to its previous seasons.

Celebrities such as Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, Zeeshan Quadri, Pranit More, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, and Baseer Ali are also a part of the reality show.

This year, the fresh episodes will drop on OTT first and will premiere on Colors TV one and a half hours later.

In A Nutshell

Gaurav Khanna broke silence on being the highest-paid contestant on Big Boss 19. He also revealed why he is not a part of Big Boss 19 just for financial reasons but also because it will be valuable for him as an actor.

