Kunickaa Sadanand's Son Opens Up About His Mother's Affair With Kumar Sanu: "It Was Very Toxic"

Kunickaa Sadanand's son, Ayaan Lall, recently opened up about discovering his mother's much-publicised affair with Kumar Sanu. Ayaan clarified several misconceptions surrounding the affair, including the claim that it lasted "27 years," which recent reports have been stating.

In a recent conversation with TV host and podcaster Siddharth Kannan, Ayaan addressed several false speculations about his mother's relationship with Kumar Sanu.

Describing the relationship as "very toxic," Ayaan shared, "When I noticed that she was singing his songs at home all day. I'm just kidding. But she actually adores him as a singer. She still sings his songs. People are saying that the affair lasted 27 years, but what she actually said was that she was 27 years old when it happened. It lasted a few years, and she had me when she was 35."

He added, "She genuinely loves the artiste. She doesn't love the man anymore, I can promise. And my mother isn't the obsessive type. It isn't an ego thing. When I googled him and asked her about him, she said, 'He was a very important man in my life. I used to look at him as a soulmate, and everyone should experience that kind of love once in their life.' It was toxic. Very, very toxic.'"

Furthermore, he revealed that Kunickaa was extremely lonely and craved companionship. After her divorce with Ayaan's father who stays in the US, there were many men who came into her life, and they eventually parted ways on good terms.

Ayaan added, "Some of them were great husband material, others were great father material."

Kunickaa Sadanand's Recent Comment On Her Affair With Kumar Sanu In Bigg Boss 19

On Bigg Boss 19, during a heartfelt conversation with Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand opened up and said that she was in a live-in relationship with a married man.

Talking about the relationship, Kunickaa said, "I hid my secret relationship for 27 years, never commented on it. I have spoken about it now, and I feel so light. He was a married man, had separated from his wife, and we were in a live-in relationship. I was not married at that time, we were living together, but then he had an affair with another girl. I left him after he admitted cheating on me."

Though Kunickaa did not name anyone, it is quite evident she was referring to Kumar Sanu.

