When Kunickaa Sadanand Spoke About Her Affair With "Married" Kumar Sanu: "I Have No Shame, No Regrets..."

Bollywood actress Kunickaa Sadanand, now a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, recently opened up about her alleged secret relationship with a married man.

The actress revealed that she was in a live-in relationship with the individual and kept it hidden for nearly three decades. While Kunickaa didn't take any names, fans speculated that she was likely referring to singer Kumar Sanu, with whom she had previously admitted being in a relationship in the 1990s.

In an interview with Etimes, Kunickaa said, "I have no shame in accepting that I was in a relationship with Kumar Sanu in 1993. He was in an estranged marriage at that time and living away from his family. It was good till it lasted".

She added, "It has been 25 years since we split, and Sanuji has married again and is living happily with his family. We respect each other, and I don't have any regrets. It is a closed chapter now, and I am happy being single now."

In the same conversation, Kunickaa claimed that she is now happy being single and enjoying quality time with her grandchildren. The actress said, "I don't feel the need for a companion now. My elder son is married and I am a grandmother now and my younger son wants to join showbiz. So, I have no regrets about anything".

After retiring from the film business, Kunickaa completed her LLB in 2018, LLM in 2020, and is currently practising law. The actress expressed her desire to use her newfound expertise for meaningful work that sets a positive example.

"After being a lawyer, I now want to do responsible work, which will set an example. It gives me great relief when I am able to help people in everyday life, whether it is a civil or criminal matter," she said.

