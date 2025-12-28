Krystle D'Souza On Replacing Tamannaah Bhatia In <i>Dhurandhar</i> Song <i>Shararat</i>: "I Had No Idea About All This"

Krystle D'Souza has opened up about stepping into the much-talked-about song Shararat from the film Dhurandhar, after reports suggested she replaced Tamannaah Bhatia in the number.

Speaking candidly to IANS, Krystle stressed that it was all about destiny, saying, "What's meant to be, will be." While she had no clarity on what transpired behind the scenes, she was generous in her praise for Tamannaah, describing her as an "amazing" performer and a beautiful artist.

Krystle Praises Tamannaah

Addressing reports that Tamannaah was rejected for the song, the actress said she had no idea about the internal decision-making process but firmly dismissed any negative narrative around it.

"I had no idea about all this, but I mean, she's amazing, she's beautiful, and she's so good at what she does. More power to her. You know-what's written in someone's destiny, they receive. I feel like this was meant for me, it was meant for Ayesha, and we got it. But that doesn't take away from how beautiful Tamannaah is or what a great performer she is," Krystle said.

She further added that Tamannaah would have brought her own spark to the number. "Maybe she would have added her own magic to the song. She brings her own aura and her own limelight, and I think that's wonderful. I feel proud of every woman who is doing so well, and I'd love to see more women deliver amazing, crazy performances and support one another."

Why Tamannaah Was Never In The Running, According To Vijay Ganguly

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly had recently revealed in an interview that Tamannaah Bhatia was initially considered for the song but the idea was not approved by director Aditya Dhar. After his statement went viral, he issued a clarification on Instagram Stories, stating that the Baahubali actress was never actually in contention for the number.

"To clarify: Tamannaah Bhatia was never under consideration because her star power is so significant it might have overwhelmed the specific needs of this scene. In Dhurandhar, the music is woven into a high-stakes moment where the tension is key. The makers opted for two performers to keep the focus on the story's progression. This choice was about protecting the film's atmosphere and ensuring the narrative remains the hero of the sequence," he wrote.

Ganguly also addressed how his words were misconstrued. "I genuinely enjoy conversations around cinema and the many layers that go into making a film. That said, I have often refrained from putting myself out there because, at times, words get selectively lifted, misquoted or sensationalised to serve headlines rather than the craft."

He concluded by saying, "It's unfortunate that instead of the conversation staying on the song and the creative intent behind Shararat, the focus has shifted to comparisons between two wonderful artists, with strong and reductive terms like 'rejections' being used-something that was never the spirit of what was shared. Cinema is collaborative. It thrives on respect, nuance and context. I hope we can keep the spotlight where it belongs-on the work and the many people who pour their hearts into it."

Krystle D'Souza and Ayesha Khan eventually featured in Shararat, the foot-tapping track from Dhurandhar sung by Jasmine Sandlas and Madhubanti Bagchi.

ALSO READ: Krystle D'Souza Says She Feels "Sad" For People Trolling Her After Dhurandhar Song Shararat With Ayesha Khan: "Who Cares?"

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)