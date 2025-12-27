Krystle D'Souza Says She Feels "Sad" For People Trolling Her After <i>Dhurandhar</i> Song <i>Shararat</i> With Ayesha Khan: "Who Cares?"

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has been making new records at the box office every day since its release. Beyond the powerful storyline and impressive performances, one of the standout aspects of the movie is its music-particularly the song Shararat. Choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, the song features Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza. However, Krystle has been facing trolling for her performance and being pitted against Ayesha Khan. The actress has now responded to all the reactions.

In a conversation with News18, Krystle said, "Four women have come together, and that's one of the best things about Shararat. I see trolls saying, 'She did better than the other.' But it's not about that. Who cares? Enjoy the song and have fun! It's so sad that to praise someone, you drag another person down."

She continued, "I feel sad for people who do this. They don't understand that everyone has their own talents and share of struggles. We all work hard and try to be consistent year after year."

Krystle also recalled Jasmine and Madhubanti singing onstage together, comparing it to Ayesha and her performing together. She complimented Ayesha, calling her amazing.

"To take that away with one such comment is just stupid and immature. I, in fact, have seen a lot of women making these comments. As women, the least we can do is support another woman. If they can't support, then they should just keep quiet. We've reached a certain stage in our lives, and by making such comments, you're dragging the whole race back by years. We should push and build each other. A world filled with supportive women is beautiful," concluded Krystle.

When Shararat Choreographer Addressed The Buzz About Tamannaah Bhatia Being Rejected For The Song

After choreographer Vijay Ganguly mentioned that he had initially envisioned Tamannaah Bhatia for Dhurandhar's song Shararat, reports began circulating that director Aditya Dhar had "rejected" the actress.

Seeing how the narrative was being framed, Vijay Ganguly decided to clarify matters himself. Taking to Instagram, he addressed the rumours directly.

About Dhurandhar

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, and Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali.

The film also features Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Gaurav Gera, and Saumya Tandon in key roles.