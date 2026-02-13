<i>Tu Yaa Main</i> Review: The Crocodile Delivers More Bite Than Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav's Love Story

There are a few things Hindi cinema loves more than a doomed romance and a well-timed jump scare. Fewer still where both are trapped in a drained swimming pool with a crocodile.

On paper, Tu Yaa Main sounds like a meme waiting to happen, influencer love story meets creature feature, the sort of film you imagine pitching as a joke before someone says, "Actually... why not?" What's surprising is not that the film exists. It's that it takes such a deliciously absurd premise and plays it so earnestly that the fun slowly drains out of it.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and adapted from the Thai thriller The Pool, Tu Yaa Main begins as a glossy, algorithm-friendly romance before descending (quite literally) into survival horror.

Avani Shah (Shanaya Kapoor), known to her millions of followers as Miss Vanity, is a South Mumbai content queen whose curated life is all pools, pouts and pristine lighting.

Maruti Kadam (Adarsh Gourav), aka Aala Flowpara from Nalasopara, is an aspiring rapper clawing his way out of economic precarity and tanker-supplied water.

She has a swimming pool. He waits for tankers. Their worlds should never intersect, except this is 2026, and the Internet is the great equaliser. The metaphor is obvious, but effective.

They connect online, collaborate for clout, and predictably fall in love. The first half plays out like a Gen Z fairytale stitched together from familiar tropes: class divide, snooty family members, rebellious rich girl seeking "authenticity," working-class boy battling wounded pride.

The film gestures toward commentary on influencer culture and the illusion of digital intimacy, but never quite commits to saying anything substantial. We are repeatedly told that Avani is lonely and that Maruti resents the system, yet the screenplay rarely allows these emotions to breathe organically.

The writing is the film's most glaring weakness. Scenes stretch beyond their purpose. Emotional beats are announced rather than earned. Conversations about fame and validation sound like recycled podcast wisdom. What could have been a sharp, satirical look at social media posturing becomes a surface-level backdrop that feels decorative rather than integral.

The influencer angle barely matters once the survival drama begins, making much of the early exposition feel like padding.

And padding there is. At 145 minutes, Tu Yaa Main lingers far too long before diving into its central premise.

Then the monsoon hits. A detour strands them in a derelict property with a drained swimming pool. Local whispers of crocodiles wandering into human habitation sound like throwaway exposition, until they aren't. The shift from rom-com energy to claustrophobic horror is abrupt, but once the film commits to its genre pivot, it finds its pulse.

To be fair, the second half is where the film marginally redeems itself. Once confined to the pool, the tension tightens. The crocodile, sometimes convincingly menacing, sometimes distractingly artificial, becomes a far more compelling presence than the lovers.

The survival sequences generate genuine anxiety in parts, and the sound design does heavy lifting in amplifying dread. There are moments of clever editing that disorient effectively, and a few jump scares that land.

But even here, restraint is not the film's strength. Set-pieces are repeated to the point of exhaustion. Slips, near-escapes and extended standoffs are stretched so thin that the suspense begins to evaporate.

Certain deaths feel engineered purely for shock value. A conveniently resilient phone and other logical loopholes strain credibility. The film wants you to gasp, and sometimes you might, but it also wants to remind you how hard it's trying.

Performance-wise, Adarsh Gourav is easily the stronger presence. He lends Maruti texture and credibility, even when the script reduces him to predictable beats of class resentment and wounded masculinity.

Shanaya Kapoor handles the physical demands of the survival portions with commitment, but her emotional arc feels inconsistently written. Her character's loneliness is more spoken about than embodied, leaving the romance without a convincing emotional foundation.

Thematically, the film keeps hinting at bigger ideas: environmental displacement, the hollowness of influencer culture, and the commodification of love, but none are explored with coherence. The crocodile doesn't need to be a metaphor, it works best as a straightforward threat.

Ironically, the film is at its most effective when it abandons ambition and embraces pulp. The creature-feature elements are blunt, sometimes absurd, occasionally gripping. Everything else feels like a film trying to convince you it has more to say than it actually does.

To Nambiar's credit, this is perhaps his most balanced film in years. Known for prioritising style over substance in works like Shaitan and Taish, he appears more controlled here, but not enough to mask the uneven writing. The craft is polished, the cinematography atmospheric, the music serviceable. Yet technical competence cannot compensate for emotional thinness.

Tu Yaa Main is ultimately a tale of two halves: one that wants to dissect modern love and one that wants to watch it bleed. The former is uneven, occasionally self-important, and too eager to underline its themes. The latter is sharp, entertaining and unashamedly visceral. It may not fully reconcile these ambitions, but when it locks into survival mode, it delivers the cheap thrills with admirable sincerity.

In the end, the crocodile delivers more bite than the love story. You might roll your eyes at its excesses. You might laugh nervously at its audacity. You might even gasp (involuntarily) when the jaws snap a little too close for comfort. And in a film that asks whether it's "you or me," perhaps that reaction is the only victory that matters.