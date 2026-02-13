How 90s Singers Udit Narayan And Kumar Sanu Got Caught In Relationship Storms

They are the raging singers of the '90s—an era of unblemished innocence and nostalgia.

Their songs resonate with fans across generations: songs of first love, first heartbreak, domestic bliss, and everything that soothes the mind.

Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan might have been competitors back in the day.

But the recent chain of events has put them in the same bracket—chaos on the domestic front, followed by shocking allegations from their ex-wives.

While Kumar Sanu filed a defamation suit against his ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya and eventually won the case, Udit Narayan is yet to respond to the recent charges leveled against him by his first wife, Ranjana.

Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan have moved on with their lives, but it seems their problematic pasts still haunt them.

Udit Narayan's First Wife Alleges Non-Consensual Uterus Surgery

Ranjana Jha recently filed a complaint at a women's police station in Supaul district, north Bihar, alleging her uterus was removed without her consent during an operation in 1996 in Delhi—carried out by her husband, Udit Narayan Jha, and his two brothers.

Ranjana Jha, in her complaint to the police, said that she married Udit Narayan Jha on December 7, 1984, under Hindu rituals.

Accompanied by her lawyer, Karunakant Jha, Ranjana Jha, 61, daughter of Chandrakant Jha, approached the women's police station in Supaul district, north Bihar—where she has been a resident—on Tuesday (February 10, 2026).

She claimed that she became aware of the operation years later, during a medical consultation.

Udit Narayan is yet to respond to the charges leveled against him.

Ranjana Claimed Udit Narayan Married Another Woman Without Divorcing Her

In 2006, Udit Narayan's family image took a jolt when Ranjana, accompanied by reporters, entered the singer's hotel room while he was in Patna for a concert, according to a Times of India report.

Ranjana claimed that Udit kept her in the dark about his marriage to Deepa and threatened to commit suicide whenever she tried to reveal the truth.

Initially, Udit denied all allegations, calling Ranjana a stranger. "I don't know this woman and have never met her before. These are just attempts to malign me," he told PTI.

However, Ranjana produced photographs and legal documents proving their marriage and sought justice through the State Women's Commission.

Despite several summons, Udit avoided appearing before the commission.

Eventually, he was forced to acknowledge Ranjana as his wife. In a public statement, he accepted her as his legally wedded wife and agreed to provide for her upkeep.

Ranjana later clarified that she had no grievances against Deepa or Aditya, stating, "I have got what a wife should have. He has agreed to keep me along with Deepa," quoted TOI.

Udit Narayan has been married to Deepa since 1985. They share a son, Aditya.

Kumar Sanu's Ex-Wife Claims 'He Refused Food During Pregnancy'

Kumar Sanu's ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, opened up about an "ugly" chapter of her life, alleging Sanu tortured her during her third pregnancy in an interview with Film Window last year.

During the conversation, Rita mentioned that Sanu became "ill-mannered" after he achieved success in Mumbai.

Opening up about their messy divorce, Rita said, "I lost my father when I was pregnant with Jaan. The limits of torture were crossed. Sanu took me to court on the basis of cruelty. I want to ask something, someone who got married in 1986, won so many awards, had a huge bungalow, so many luxuries, two kids and one on the way, what all I would have done that he achieved so much success? He became the legend and took me to court on cruelty ground?"

She continued, "He took me to court during my pregnancy. He even had an affair during that time, that came out today. And, he dragged me to court? I was very young at that time, I felt like my whole world crushed, and my family was shocked. He did such a huge party a year ago saying I was the reason behind his success."

Rita confessed she couldn't have a proper conversation with Sanu about why they divorced.

"I could never talk to him face to face about the divorce... Before dying, I want to know the reason directly from him. He used to make fun of me at court, came with those same people. When I was pregnant with Jaan, I was not even fed properly. I used to feel sick all the time," she shared.

"They went out once and locked the kitchen storage. I sent the watchman, got one kg rice and then cooked food for myself. They tortured me and I was pregnant, I wouldn't do anything. They even stopped getting milk for my children, told the pediatrician that we won't pay your money. It would be wrong to call them human beings," she alleged.

Kumar Sanu married Rita Bhattacharya in 1986, and they had three children—Jiko, Jassi, and Jaan Kumar Sanu. The couple divorced in 1994 because of Sanu's affair with Kunickaa Sadanand, after which Rita gained custody of their children. Later, Kumar Sanu married Saloni Bhattacharya.

Kumar Sanu's Legal Win

The Bombay High Court granted interim relief to Kumar Sanu in his ₹50 crore defamation suit last month.

During the hearing, Justice Milind Jadhav passed a gag order in favor of Kumar Sanu, restraining Rita and some independent media houses from writing, speaking, posting, publishing, or disseminating any allegedly defamatory, false, or slanderous statements about the singer or his family in any form or medium.

Kumar Sanu-Kunickaa Sadanand Affair

The affair, which dominated headlines back in the day, made a dramatic return as Kunickaa Sadanand participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 19 last year.

Without taking names, she hinted at the affair and spoke about it on the Bigg Boss house.

While talking about it again in the Bigg Boss house, she shared, "He was a married man, had separated from his wife, and we were in a live-in relationship. I was not married at that time, we were living in, but then he had an affair with another girl. I left him after he accepted cheating on me."

Her confession brought back the time when she spoke about it publicly.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan earlier, Kunickaa had revealed said that Kumar Sanu was in a very difficult relationship with his wife Rita at the time. "I was like a wife to him, I considered him like my husband. His wife smashed my car with a hockey stick. She would come outside my house and scream. But I understood her. She wanted money for her children, she wasn't wrong. She said she didn't want him back."

Last year, when Kunickaa was dropping truth bombs, NDTV reached out to Kumar Sanu for a comment on it. He declined to comment on the ongoing chatter.

Legal battles, allegations, and counter-allegations will continue.

But the singers' public images have probably taken a jolt from the domestic friction played out in public.