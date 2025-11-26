Kunickaa Sadanand Breaks Silence On Talking About Her Affair With Kumar Sanu During <i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: "It Was Nothing Intentional"

Kumar Sanu, regarded as one of the most popular playback singers of the 1990s, has often made headlines not only for his music but also for his personal life. His name has been linked with several women over the years, including actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house. She mentioned that she has spoken openly about it and has no regrets about being involved with him.

Kunickaa opened up about her decision to talk about her affair with Kumar Sanu in several interviews after her Bigg Boss eviction.

She told SCREEN, "I spoke about my personal life usually in the flow while talking to Neelam, Gaurav, or Farrhana. The idea was to teach the other contestants about boundaries, not over-expecting or indulging in people-pleasing. It was nothing intentional; my agenda was never to degrade anyone. As for my relationships, they were right in their place during the relationship. I was in a situation mentally where I was right in what I experienced."

In another instance, she told Zoom, "Regarding my other relationships, with Kumar Sanu ji and others, sometimes I feel sad, wishing they were with me now because I have evolved. I genuinely feel for them because I was dealing with my own emotional upheavals. I was navigating through my life, whether it was childhood issues, personal traumas, a broken marriage, and then struggling after moving to Mumbai."

"All that turmoil was within me, and in that state, my relationships must have been challenging for them too... I don't regret anything in my life. Nothing at all," concluded the actress.

When Kunickaa Spoke About Being Happy As A Single Woman

Earlier, in a conversation with ETimes, Kunickaa had claimed that she is now happy being single and enjoying quality time with her grandchildren. The actress said, "I don't feel the need for a companion now. My elder son is married, and I am a grandmother, and my younger son wants to join showbiz. So, I have no regrets about anything."

After retiring from the film business, Kunickaa completed her LLB in 2018, her LLM in 2020, and is currently practising law. The actress expressed her desire to use her newfound expertise for meaningful work that sets a positive example.

"After becoming a lawyer, I now want to do responsible work, which will set an example. It gives me great relief when I can help people in everyday life, whether it is a civil or criminal matter," she said.

Kunickaa Sadanand was evicted from Bigg Boss 19 two weeks ahead of the finale.

