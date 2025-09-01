When Kunickaa Sadanand Opened Up About Her Affair With "Married" Kumar Sanu: "His Wife Rita Smashed My Car"

Kumar Sanu, regarded as one of the most popular playback singers of the 1990s, has often made headlines not only for his music but also for his personal life. His name has been linked with several women over the years, including actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who is currently in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kunickaa spoke openly about her relationship with Kumar Sanu, which she said lasted for six years.

According to her, they considered each other husband and wife. She recalled that their first meeting happened by chance in Ooty, where she was shooting for a project and Sanu was vacationing with his sister and nephew.

The bond, she said, developed after a distressing evening. "We were having dinner together, and he got very drunk. He started crying and wanted to jump from the hotel window. He was deeply depressed. His sister, nephew, and I had to hold him down," Kunickaa revealed. S

he went on to say, "I got very emotional because he was truly suffering. He didn't want to break his marriage or leave his children. After calming him down, I reminded him of his responsibilities towards his kids and work. I think that moment brought us closer. After that, he returned and moved to a flat near mine. We began exchanging food, and I helped him lose weight. That's how the relationship began."

Kunickaa explained that they decided to keep the relationship private out of respect for his family. "We only appeared in public when performing at shows together. I helped select his clothes and managed arrangements for his performances. I was like his wife and considered him like my husband. It felt like a relationship similar to Shakuntala and Dushyant. But later, I discovered things about him that broke my heart."

The situation, however, became complicated when Sanu's then-wife Rita Bhattacharya came to know about the affair. Recalling one incident, Kunickaa said, "His wife smashed my car with a hockey stick. She would come outside my house and scream. But I understood her. She wanted money for her children; she wasn't wrong. She said she didn't want him back." According to Kunickaa, the outbursts stemmed from frustration over delayed child support.

The strained relationship eventually led to a separation, with Sanu moving out. Reflecting on that time, Kunickaa reiterated, "I was like a wife to him. I considered him my husband." She described how she supported him emotionally, took care of his wardrobe, and encouraged him to focus on his fitness during the peak of his success.