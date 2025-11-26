<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Why Kunickaa Sadanand Calls Tanya Mittal 'Spoilt Child', Farrhana Bhatt 'Real'

Bigg Boss 19 is inching towards its grand finale. Currently, Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt and Shehbaz Badesha are battling it out for the title. The latest contestant to bid farewell to the house was Kunickaa Sadanand. After stepping out of the show, the actress called Tanya Mittal a “spoilt child” and said that Farrhana Bhatt is keeping it “real” in the reality show.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kunickaa Sadanand spoke about how Tanya Mittal behaves “privileged.”

She said, “She (Tanya Mittal) has been brought up as a spoilt child aur jis tarah se woh privileged behave karti hai jaise ki koi cheez kabhi repeat nahi karti- kapde yaa jewellery. [She has been brought up as a spoilt child, and the way she behaves like a privileged person, she never repeats anything – clothes or jewellery.]”

Kunickaa further added, “Maine usse kayi baar kaha ki 10,000 square feet ke area mein itne saare kapde jewellery rakhti ho, tum kisi gareeb bache ko uski shaadi ke liye de sakte ho, college-going ladkiyon ko de sakte ho. She said nahi nahi, main nahi de sakti, main possessive hoon. Toh maine kaha ki ye bahut hi disgusting thought hai. [I told her many times that if you keep so many clothes and jewellery in an area of 10,000 square feet, you can give it to some poor child for his marriage, you can give it to college-going girls. She said no no, I cannot give it, I am possessive. So I said that this is a very disgusting thought.]”

When asked whom she found more real between Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt, Kunickaa immediately took Farhana's name.

The actress also addressed the “sanskar” controversy, where she had criticised Tanya Mittal's upbringing.

Clarifying her comment, she said, “Sanskaar was the wrong word. I think jo main keh rahi thi aapke mummy papa ne aapko self independent nahi banaya. [Sanskaar was the wrong word. I think what I was saying was that your mom and dad did not make you self-independent.]” She added that in today's times, everyone – whether a boy or a girl – should know how to cook and be independent.

In case you missed it, earlier in the show, Kunickaa Sadanand had questioned Tanya Mittal's parents' “sanskaar” for not teaching her how to cook.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV.