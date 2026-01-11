Golden Globes 2026: When And Where To Watch The Awards Ceremony In India

All eyes are on Hollywood as the Golden Globes 2026 return on Sunday, 11 January. The glittering awards ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, honouring excellence in film, television, and, for the first time ever, podcasts. This year's event promises a cinematic evening filled with star-studded moments, laughter, and plenty of glamour.

How To Watch The Golden Globes 2026 In India

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony will begin at approximately 8 pm EST, which is around 6.30 am IST. CBS Television Network and the streaming platform Paramount+ will begin their telecast at 8 pm, while red-carpet coverage will start two hours earlier on E!.

The live stream on Paramount+ will be available exclusively to Premium subscribers, with on-demand viewing the next day for Essential subscribers.

In India, the ceremony will stream live on Lionsgate Play at 6.30 am IST on Monday, January 12. Viewers can also watch the red-carpet coverage live on E! and on Variety's YouTube channel.

Following the merger of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, the awards ceremony will also air on JioHotstar at 6.30 am IST.

More About The Golden Globes 2026

Emmy-nominated stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser is returning as host after making history last year as the first woman to present the event solo. Her sharp comic timing and witty jibes at acclaimed guests, from Ben Affleck to Timothee Chalamet, delighted audiences.

Calling it one of the "most fun" experiences she has ever had in her career, Glaser said in a statement after the announcement, "I can't wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from The White Lotus, who will finally recognise my talent and cast me in season four as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past."

The line-up of presenters includes Priyanka Chopra, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Mila Kunis, Ana de Armas, and Jennifer Garner, among many others.

Leading nominees across film and television include One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, Sinners, The White Lotus, and Adolescence . The newly introduced Best Podcast category, making its debut this year, features nominees such as Call Her Daddy and more.

