Nupur Sanon Marries Stebin Ben In A Dreamy Christian Ceremony. See Inside Pics

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are now officially husband and wife. The duo tied the knot in a dreamy Christian ceremony on Saturday, surrounded by their close friends and family members, a source close to the couple confirmed.

The wedding was followed by a glamorous cocktail party in the evening.

Actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, who were among the select guests at the wedding, took to their Instagram stories to share glimpses from the Udaipur venue. The divas looked stunning in day gowns as they attended Nupur and Stebin's ceremony.

Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, also shared a picture in which he was seen posing with film producer Dinesh Vijan and filmmaker Amar Kaushik, both known for their recent collaborations with Kriti.

Adding to the buzz, celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover shared several glimpses from the wedding celebrations. Celebrity make-up artist Aasif Ahmed was also present at the grand festivities.

In one of the pictures, Aasif was seen posing in front of a mirror beautifully adorned with white flowers and soft greenery. Nupur's and Stebin's names were perfectly inscribed on the mirror, lending a romantic charm to their white wedding.

Meanwhile, the couple's pre-wedding festivities were nothing short of a Bollywood spectacle. Held in a lavish pink setting, the sangeet ceremony saw the dance floor come alive with energy and joy. Nupur, her sister Kriti Sanon, along with close friends, set the stage on fire with their performances.

In a key highlight, Kriti and her mother joyfully performed to Dil Tu Jaan Tu for the couple. This was followed by a high-energy act by the Mimi actor and her Arjun Patiala co-star Varun Sharma on the Lollipop song, the source shared.

Kriti Sanon bring full Bhojpuri energy with her fun Lollipop Lagelu performance at Nupur's sangeet! pic.twitter.com/avVnHgsoaB — SportsMAN (@MANsports007) January 10, 2026

For the haldi ceremony, the couple made a cheerful entry to popular Hindi tracks, followed by a fun-filled round of games, dancing and music. Several close friends and family members were present, including producer Raghav Sharma and actor Varun Sharma.

Photos and videos from the celebrations have already gone viral, and fans cannot get enough of the heartwarming moments.

But the festivities are far from over.

The couple is expected to perform the pheras in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Sunday. As the celebrations continue, fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with love for the newlyweds while eagerly awaiting the official pictures.

