<i>Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani</i> Plays For Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan Dinner In A Hat-Tip To Bollywood

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India ended on Friday with a state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The farewell evening blended Indian hospitality, a curated musical showcase, and an elaborate regional menu, giving the visiting leader a culturally rich send-off before he departed for Moscow.

A Music-Filled Evening

The dinner's musical programme became one of its most memorable elements. The Rashtrapati Bhavan Naval Band collaborated with classical instrumentalists to present a fusion repertoire drawing from both countries' traditions.

The Indian set featured ragas such as Amritavarshini, Yaman, Khamaj, Bhairavi, Shivranjini, Desh and Nalinakanthi. These were played alongside Russian favourites, including Kalinka and selections from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite.

One of the standout moments was the performance of the Bollywood classic Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

Why Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani Matters

The song, the title track from the 2000 film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, is sung by Udit Narayan with music by Jatin-Lalit and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Released in late 1999 ahead of the film's premiere, the 4-minute patriotic track celebrates Indian identity while acknowledging its contradictions.

The film - a satirical comedy directed by Aziz Mirza and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla - explores media sensationalism, rivalry between television journalists, and corruption.

Despite being a commercial entertainer, the song has endured over the decades as a beloved patriotic anthem, often featured at public events, celebrations, and state occasions.

About The Naval Band

The performance was delivered by musicians from the Indian Navy Band, also known as the Indian Naval Symphonic Band, one of Asia's most respected military ensembles.

Founded in 1945 with 50 musicians at Castle Barracks (now INS Angre) in Mumbai, the band initially included instrumentalists from various princely states.

Over time, it expanded across naval bases, including Kochi, eventually forming a cadre of around 500 trained musicians across 15 units nationwide.

The Naval Academy School of Music (NASM), established in 1958, formalised training for musicians, who today are proficient in martial music, Western symphonies and Indian classical ragas. The band is a regular feature at the Republic Day parade, fleet reviews, state dinners at Rashtrapati Bhavan and international naval events

Sub Lt Ramesh Chand Katoch notably led the band in 20 out of 30 consecutive Republic Day parades. The ensemble has also won inter-service music competitions multiple times, earning a permanent trophy after ten victories.

Their performance on Friday continued this distinguished tradition.

Also Read: What Putin's Rashtrapati Bhavan Dinner Menu Had: Jhol Momo To Gucchi Doon Chetin, A Breakdown