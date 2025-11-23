Ahead Of Grand Finale, Kunickaa Sadanand Gets Eliminated From <i>Bigg Boss 19</i>

Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand's unexpected eviction has sent shockwaves through the Bigg Boss 19 fandom. The oldest contestant of the season and a formidable presence in the house, she walked out of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show on Sunday, just a fortnight before the grand finale.

A Dramatic Elimination

The eviction unfolded during a high-tension Weekend Ka Vaar episode. After announcing the Week 13 nominated contestants - Amaal Mallik, Farhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal and Malti Chahar - Salman Khan revealed that early voting trends had placed Kunickaa and Malti in the bottom two. While many expected Malti to exit, the night took an unexpected turn.

Salman introduced a game-based elimination round. He called out the names of the bottom four contestants - Amaal, Malti, Tanya and Kunickaa - and each time a contestant's name was called, they had to step forward.

The first to cross the finish line would be evicted. In a suspense-filled sequence, it was Kunickaa who reached the line first, making her the latest contestant to leave the house.

The episode also saw appearances by Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Gustaakh Ishq actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma, and producer Ekta Kapoor, who arrived with a fresh surprise for the housemates.

Kunickaa's Strong Run And What Lies Ahead

Despite her eviction, Kunickaa's presence was one of the most impactful this season.

Fans were surprised by her exit, considering initial buzz suggested Malti Chahar might be the one leaving. The elimination of Farhana, Ashnoor, Gaurav and Pranit from the danger zone added to the unpredictability of the night, leaving Amaal, Tanya, Malti and Kunickaa as the final four at risk.

Outside the Bigg Boss house, Kunickaa already has major opportunities lined up. Her son, Ayaan Lall, recently revealed in an exclusive interview with SCREEN that the actress has been offered another significant reality show.

With only two weeks left until the finale, the competition intensifies as the remaining housemates brace themselves for the final leg of Bigg Boss 19.

