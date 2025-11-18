<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna And Others Get Emotional As They Meet Loved Ones During Family Week

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is almost nearing its finale. The final episode is expected to premiere on December 7. The top 9 contestants in the house include Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Shehaz Badesha, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur and Malti Chahar.

The upcoming episode will be extra special for the housemates as their family members are set to enter the BB House. As per the promo video dropped by the makers on Instagram, the first person to arrive was Kunickaa Sadanand's son, Ayaan Lall. Kunickaa couldn't hold back her tears, seeing her son after more than three months and the mother-son duo shared a warm hug.

Later, Gaurav Khanna introduced Ayaan to Ashnoor Kaur, teasing the two. At the same time, Kunickaa Sadanand jokingly called Ashnoor her “bahu”. Elsewhere in the clip, Ayaan thanked Shehbaz Badesha and Farrhana Bhatt for taking care of his mother. He praised Gaurav's gameplay and even apologised to Malti Chahar on Kunickaa's behalf.

In another video, it was Ashnoor Kaur's father, Gurmeet Singh, who made an appearance on Bigg Boss 19. Ashnoor got emotional upon seeing her father and she hugged him dearly. Ashnoor's father admitted that he was proud of her daughter. He added that once Ashnoor steps out of the House, she will be given complete freedom for seven days as a reward.

Gurmeet Singh also called Gaurav Khanna a “superstar” and Kunickaa Sadanand “Raj Mata”.

When he asked her daughter why she was not eating properly, Ashnoor Kaur revealed that her teenage trauma got triggered after the body shaming comments. To this, Tanya Mittal once again apologised to Ashnoor.

Among the other family members to grace the Bigg Boss 19 premises was Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akansha Chamola. They walked hand-in-hand in the common area as Gaurav introduced his ladylove to the other participants.

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24. The reality show streams daily at 9 PM on JioHotstar, with a delayed telecast at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.