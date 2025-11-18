Ahead Of <i>Dhurandhar</i> Trailer Release, Ranveer Singh Invokes "The Wrath Of God"

The much-awaited film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is receiving all the love from movie enthusiasts ahead of its release. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in keeping the excitement among fans alive, as they continue to share new character posters one after the other.

A day after Akshaye Khanna's first look was revealed, the makers released Ranveer Singh's character poster. On Tuesday, Ranveer took to his Instagram account to share a poster introducing himself as the "wrath of God," giving fans another reason to look forward to the film. The poster arrived just hours before the trailer launch.

On the same day, Ranveer also shared Akshaye Khanna's intense look from the film. Akshaye was seen in a blue shirt with blood on his face. Ranveer referred to him as the "apex predator," hinting at a powerful and dangerous character.

Take a look

Dhurandhar is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

It is said to be a dark, action-heavy thriller featuring big confrontations between the lead actors. The film brings together some of Bollywood's most popular names, including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan.

The film, written and directed by Aditya Dhar, is set to release in theatres on December 5, 2025.

