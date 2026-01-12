Timothee Chalamet Wins His First Golden Globe For <i>Marty Supreme</i> After Multiple Near-Misses

The popular film Marty Supreme has added another title under its belt as actor Timothee Chalamet won his first Golden Globe Award on Sunday night.

Chalamet won the award for his role as a fast-talking and driven table tennis player in the comedy film Marty Supreme. This marked the first Golden Globe win of his career after several past nominations, according to Variety.

Earlier, the actor had been nominated for films like Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy, Wonka, and A Complete Unknown. However, he had returned home without a trophy each time. This made his win at the latest ceremony even more special.

During his acceptance speech, Chalamet spoke about lessons from his childhood and how they helped him stay positive even after past losses.

"My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up. 'Always be grateful for what you have.' It's allowed me to leave the ceremony in the past empty-handed with my head held high," he said, as per Variety.

"I'd be lying if I said those moments didn't make this one that much sweeter," he added.

Marty Supreme is directed by Josh Safdie and follows the journey of a fictional character named Marty Mauser, who works hard to chase his dream of becoming a table tennis champion.

Chalamet was nominated in a strong category alongside actors like George Clooney, Ethan Hawke, Jesse Plemons, Lee Byung-hun, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Golden Globe Awards are currently being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The upcoming 2026 Golden Globe ceremony will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

