'Suicide Bombing A Misunderstood Concept': Delhi Bomber's Chilling Video

A week after a blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort claimed 13 lives, a self-recorded and undated video of the bomber, Dr Umar Mohammad alias Umar-un-Nabi, has emerged. In what is arguably the first peek into the thought process of Delhi bomber Dr Umar Mohammad alias Umar-un-Nabi, the video shows him talking about suicide bombing and "martyrdom".

"One of the very misunderstood concepts is the concept of what has been labelled as suicide bombing. It is a martyrdom operation... known in Islam. Now, there are multiple contradictions; there are multiple arguments that have been brought against it," the young doctor is heard saying in the video. He adds in the video that a "martyrdom" operation is one in which a person presumes that he is going to die at a particular place and time. Umar also says that no one can predict exactly when or where they will die, and that it will happen if it is destined. He adds, "Don't fear death."

Suicide is forbidden in Islam, and Umar appears to be justifying suicide bombing as an act of "martyrdom" in the video.

In the video, Umar speaks English with an accent and is quite articulate. What he says reveals that he thought in-depth about subjects such as suicide bombing and "martyrdom", suggesting that he had been completely radicalised. This video shows a calm, composed man justifying a heinous act. The video also shows the new face of terrorism in India: educated, radicalised, and calculative.

The video also makes it clear that the Delhi car blast had been carefully planned and negates the speculation that it may have been triggered inadvertently while transporting the explosives.

The conspiracy behind the Delhi blast has revealed that terrorist organisations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed are now recruiting highly educated professionals, such as doctors. Earlier this month, shortly after a massive explosives recovery from Faridabad, the Jammu and Kashmir police had said they had busted an inter-state and transnational terror module linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

"The investigation has revealed a white collar terror ecosystem, involving radicalized professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries. The group has been using encrypted channels for indoctrination, coordination, fund movement and logistics. Funds were raised through professional and academic networks, under the guise of social/charitable causes," it said.