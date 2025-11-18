No Eye Contact, Scripted: Decoding Delhi Bomber's Body Language In Chilling Video

An undated and self-recorded chilling video of Dr Umar Mohammad, alias Umar-un-Nabi, the man behind the blast near Delhi's Red Fort that killed 15 people, has emerged - with the bomber speaking about suicide attacks in what looked like a "confident thought process", psychologist Namrata Ohri told NDTV.

Decoding Umar's body language in the video, Ohri said he did not make an eye-contact with the camera, and he kept moving constantly, indicating that he was not very comfortable with his body but was trying to convince the audience. It looked like the bomber had scripted what he said in the clip, the psychologist said.

"He is trying to remember what he thought, and he's very confident in what he had scripted. He was trying to convince the audience that whatever he has done or whatever he is going to do is absolutely correct and well-algorithmic and well-programmed. He's very confident in his thought process, too. He is trying to make himself clear very naturally," she said.

According to the psychologist, Umar seemed to be brainwashed by someone or by his own thought process.

"He is trying to convince the youngsters or people following the path that he bombing and being a suicide bomber is justified," Ohri said.

Ohri said that it seems the video was not shot in one go.

"There have been several takes. The video has been scripted in his mind several times. He has moved the cameras several times. He must have had a long self-conversation before he shot the video because he wanted to convey the message very clearly to the audience. He wanted to show he is very confident," she said.

Umar, wearing a grey t-shirt, recorded the video sitting inside a house. A wardrobe and a hanging cloth can be seen behind him. "He did not want to look presentable. He wanted to emphasise his message rather than how he looks," the psychologist said.

Speaking in English articulately and with an accent, Umar called suicide bombing a "misunderstood concept".

"One of the very misunderstood concepts is the concept of what has been labelled as suicide bombing. It is a martyrdom operation... known in Islam. Now, there are multiple contradictions; there are multiple arguments that have been brought against it," he said, justifying the heinous act. The doctor added that a "martyrdom" operation is one in which a person presumes that he is going to die at a particular place and time.

Umar can also be heard saying that no one can predict exactly when or where they will die, and that it will happen if it is destined.

"Don't fear death," he said.

A white Hyundai i20 exploded near the Red Fort last week, with DNA tests confirming Umar as the suicide bomber.

The incident took place on a day when 2,900 kg of explosives were found just 50 km from the capital, in neighbouring Haryana's Faridabad. According to sources, Umar likely panicked and triggered the blast after investigators arrested two key members of the module, Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Rather - both residents of Kashmir - and seized the explosives.