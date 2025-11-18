'Shot On Al-Falah Campus, In Building 17': Sources On Delhi Bomber Video

Preliminary analysis of the undated, self-shot video of Dr Umar Mohammad – the suicide bomber in the Red Fort blast case – indicates it was made on the campus of the Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad, officials familiar with the investigation told NDTV.

The university – a 70-acre institution located 27 km past the Delhi-Haryana border – has emerged as the focal point of this terrorist cell's operations, with multiple members, including Umar Mohammad, working at its Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre.

Sources told NDTV agencies are investigating the date on which the video was recorded. For now, though, it seems the video was made in Building No 17 on the campus; Mohammed and Shakeel lived in Room No 13 in that building, which was where the terrorists made their plans.

It appears to have been made, sources also said, before Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Shahina Saeed, two of Mohammad's co-conspirators, were arrested. It is possible, NDTV was told, Mohammed made this video – in which he spoke about suicide bombings – for another reason.

That reason could be to indoctrinate others, just as an Islamic cleric from Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Waghe, had radicalised him and Dr Shakeel and Dr Adil Rather.

Sources earlier said Shakeel's arrest had panicked Mohammad into carrying out the Red Fort attack ahead of schedule. Shakeel was arrested by a Jammu and Kashmir Police team from Faridabad and two rooms rented in his name were found to contain 2,950 kg of explosives.

The arrests took place late in the morning of November 10.

Later that day Mohammed drove the Hyundai i20, packed with explosives, including ammonium nitrate fuel oil, around Delhi before detonating it at a busy traffic signal near the Red Fort.

Mohammed and Shakeel lived in Building No 17 on the campus, and this video seems to have made in an upper-floor room in that building; at the end of the video he points the camera toward an open window, indicating the room is on the upper floor.

More information will be available only after an in-depth investigation, sources said.