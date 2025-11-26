Underground Madrassa Near Al Falah University Under Scanner Amid Delhi Blast Probe

An underground madrassa located just 900 metres from the Al Falah University has come under the scanner of the investigating agencies probing irregularities and terror links to the institution in connection with the Delhi blast.

The madrassa is located in a completely isolated area near a village in Dhauj, Faridabad. Spread over 4,000-5,000 sq ft, the madrassa's unusual construction, about 7 feet below the ground level, is what has drawn the focus of the agencies.

Only a small 3 feet structure of the madrassa is visible above the ground. The walls are very thick, with platform-like structures running around the entire underground section.

The design doesn't match a normal madrassa, according to investigators.

The property is registered under the name of Maulana Ishteyaq, who had earlier rented a room to Muzammil Shakeel, one of the associates of terror Umar un-Nabi, the suicide bomber who set off the blast near Red Fort on November 10. At least 13 people died in the blast.

Maulana Ishteyaq was arrested after his name emerged during Muzammil's interrogation.

Investigators have found that the property dealer who facilitated the land deal for the cleric has still not received full payment. No paperwork has been done yet. The cleric's family said they sold a land to buy the plot for the madrassa and that it's still under construction.

The agencies are also probing the source of funding for the madrassa, its contributors, associates, and the intent to run the institution. Muzammil is one of the contributors.

People living nearby told NDTV that children often visited the madrassa. Even investigating agencies and the Faridabad police visited the madrassa a few days back and questioned people nearby.

Maulana Ishtiaq's family admitted renting their house to Muzzamil, but claimed that the cleric was innocent. They said they did not know Muzammil beforehand and believed him to be just like any ordinary tenant.