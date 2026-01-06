Unrest In Nepal Town After Mosque Vandalised, Border With India Sealed

Communal tension has flared in parts of Nepal bordering India, triggering a high-security alert. Protests started in Birgunj town of Nepal's Parsa district after a video went viral on social media with alleged religious content. The demonstrations soon turned violent, with the Parsa district administration imposing a curfew in Birgunj city, near the Raxaul district in Bihar.

Amid a deteriorating security situation, India has completely sealed its borders, restricting all cross-border movements, barring emergency services.

What's Happening In Nepal

Tension began in Nepal after two Muslim men, identified as Haider Ansari and Amanat Ansari, in the Kamala Municipality of the Dhanusha district reportedly posted a video on social media that allegedly contained remarks insulting to some religious communities. The video soon became a flashpoint for communal tension in the Dhanusha and Parsa districts.

Locals soon caught the two men and handed them over to the police, saying the video threatened communal harmony. But soon after, a mosque was vandalised in the Sakhuwa Maran area of Kamala, deepening the communal tension and bringing people to the streets.

During the protests, Hindu organisations alleged that derogatory remarks were made against their deities, which further aggravated the situation.

The demonstration soon turned violent, with protestors pelting stones at police personnel and vandalising the local police station. "To control the situation, police personnel lobbed almost half a dozen tear gas shells at protestors," police said.

Authorities have also imposed a curfew in Birgunj, as security agencies are continuously monitoring the situation.

India-Nepal Border Sealed

Given the tense atmosphere in Birgunj and surrounding areas, security has been tightened along the India-Nepal border. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has completely sealed the border.

Indian security forces have completely halted the movement of ordinary citizens along the border, except for emergency services. Special vigilance is being maintained at the Maitri Bridge connecting India and Nepal, where every person crossing the border is being thoroughly checked. A dog squad team has also been deployed at the border to further strengthen security.

According to SSB officials and other security agencies, patrolling has been increased not only at the Maitri Bridge but also in other border areas such as Sahadewa, Mahadewa, Pantoka, Siwan Tola, and Musharwa. Every activity in these areas is being closely monitored to prevent any untoward incident.

Indians In Nepal Return Home

Due to the worsening situation in Nepal, many Indian migrant workers employed in Nepal have started returning home.

Rakesh, an Indian man trying to cross the border, told NDTV that all shops and markets in Birgunj are completely closed. He said there was no point in staying there under such circumstances.

"I will return to work once the situation is normalised. Till then, there is no point staying there," he said.