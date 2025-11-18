When Priyanka Chopra Reacted To Her "Undying Love" For Shah Rukh Khan

Over the years, there have been many episodes of Koffee with Karan that have resurfaced and gone viral in no time. One of them was from Season 3 of the chat show, when Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor graced the couch in Episode 7, and the Fashion actress was unabashed about her "loyalty" towards Shah Rukh Khan.

One of the most exciting segments of Koffee with Karan is its rapid-fire round.

As Priyanka Chopra's turn came, Karan Johar's first question was to rank Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan in terms of sex appeal, and the actress picked her Don co-actor.

His next question was about the Khan of all seasons, to which Priyanka's answer remained the same.

It was the last question, when Karan Johar asked who is the better TV host - Salman, Akshay or Shah Rukh - that Priyanka interrupted, "Why do you ask me questions with him (SRK) in it?"

Karan Johar smiled as he said, "Such unconditional and undying love?"

"I am very loyal as a person," concluded Priyanka.

When Priyanka Sang A Song For The Man Of Her Dreams

In the same episode, Karan Johar teased Priyanka to change her expression as he took Shah Rukh Khan's name, and she instantly giggled.

The filmmaker then told her to close her eyes, imagine the man of her dreams and sing a song.

Priyanka Chopra was an absolute sport as she shut her eyes and sang the song Mere Khwaabon Mein Jo Aaye from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

When Priyanka Opened Up About Her Crush On Shah Rukh Khan

Long before her famous shy moments on Koffee with Karan on hearing Shah Rukh Khan's name, Priyanka Chopra had already opened up about her crush. Back in 2003, she told Cine Blitz, "What's sexy about Shah Rukh? Everything! He's my favouritest! In the song Suraj Hua Maddham, dressed in those loose kurtas... mmm, he looks absolutely sexy."

"His eyes are the sexiest... they can look right through you. I've always had a huge crush on Shah Rukh Khan. Not the 'I-love-you-want-to-marry-you' kind - it's more like idolisation. I just love everything about the man. He can't go wrong anywhere."

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, which had a grand poster launch and title reveal on November 15.

