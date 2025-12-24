Priyanka Chopra's Loved-Up Post For Nick Jonas After North America Tour Wrap, Daughter Malti's Hug Steals The Show

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a glimpse of her family time with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti, as the Sucker for You singer wrapped up the North American leg of his Greetings From Your Hometown tour.

Priyanka shared a carousel of images on Instagram, featuring warm hugs from Malti, lovey-dovey snaps with Nick, and candid shots of Nick performing with his brothers on stage. There were also shots of the entire team backstage.

Priyanka captioned the post, "And it's a wrap on the North American leg of the Greetings From Your Hometown tour. Congratulations @nickjonas I'm always so in awe of all you do. You deserve this and so much more. We love you. @joejonas, @kevinjonas, @jonasbrothers."

Priyanka's Family Moments

Priyanka's December celebrations with family have been full of love and warmth.

A few days ago, she treated fans to a slew of photos on Instagram featuring family moments. In some of the pics, she shared warm moments with husband Nick Jonas. The actress also captured happy moments with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Sharing the pics, Priyanka captioned the post, "Just a few random moments.. It's been good to be home."

About Priyanka And Nick

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in a grand ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy in January 2022.

On the professional front, Priyanka is gearing up for SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film Varanasi. She will play the role of Mandakini in the project. Recently, the actress attended a promotional event for the film in Hyderabad alongside co-stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, as well as the director.

Priyanka also has The Bluff lined up, an action drama directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film features an ensemble cast including Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison. In addition, she will return for Citadel Season 2, reprising her role opposite Richard Madden in the spy thriller series.

