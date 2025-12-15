Priyanka Chopra Shares Intimate Family Moments In Latest Post, From Nick Jonas's Sweet Kiss To Malti Marie's Dentist Visit

Priyanka Chopra treated fans with a slew of photos on Instagram recently featuring her family moments. In some of the pics, she was seen sharing some warm moments with husband Nick Jonas. The actress also shared some happy moments with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Sharing the pics, Priyanka captioned the post, "Just a few random moments.. it's been good to be home." Take a look at the post here:

A few days ago, Nick and Priyanka completed 7 years of married life. On the special occasion, Nick shared a post featuring Priyanka and wrote, "7 years married to my dream girl."

Recently, PeeCee shared a sweet post dedicated to Nick. It read, "I'll always be my husband's girl. Not because it's easy, but because it's sacred. God knew I needed someone patient enough to understand me, strong enough to carry what I can't say out loud, gentle enough to love me through every storm. He's not just my partner. He's my answered prayer."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in a grand ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy in January 2022.

On the professional front, Priyanka is gearing up for SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film Varanasi. She will play the role of Mandakini in the project. Recently, the actress attended a promotional event for the film in Hyderabad alongside co-stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, as well as the director.

Priyanka also has The Bluff lined up, an action drama directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film features an ensemble cast including Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison. In addition, she will return for Citadel Season 2, reprising her role opposite Richard Madden in the spy thriller series.



Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Recalls "Fear Of Losing" After 6 Back-To-Back Flops: "Opportunities Were Taken Away From Me"