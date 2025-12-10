Priyanka Chopra Recalls "Fear Of Losing" After 6 Back-To-Back Flops: "Opportunities Were Taken Away From Me"

Priyanka Chopra recently spoke at the Bridge Summit in Abu Dhabi, where she recalled her initial struggles in the industry. The actress shared how she did not have the luxury of saying no and how opportunities were taken away from her after six back-to-back flops.

What's Happening

Priyanka Chopra recalled how, in the early stages of her career when her films weren't doing well, it was all about "survival". She also revealed that instead of being offered opportunities, they were taken away from her.

Priyanka said, "I had to pivot. There was a year when six of my films flopped consecutively. It was like, 'Oh my God, we shouldn't cast Priyanka because the film won't do well.' So, because of the fear of losing, I had to leave what I was comfortable with and pivot to try something new. I had to create opportunities. My pivots were never about choice; they were largely about survival."

She continued, "When I first started working, I said yes to everything because every opportunity was a privilege. It was tough just to get work. I accepted every opportunity, was travelling constantly, and missed key family milestones because refusing work didn't feel like an option. Now I get to choose. Now, I say yes with intention. I weigh the pros and cons, I think about the impact on my family, my sanity, and my long-term goals. That's how you protect your crystal balls."

Work

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra's much-anticipated return to Indian cinema sees her playing Mandakini in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

On November 15, 2025, the Globetrotter event was organised in Hyderabad for the title reveal of SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. Formerly known as SSMB29, the film's star cast includes luminaries of the Indian film industry - Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

While only spectators in Hyderabad witnessed the first glimpses of the film, the director and star cast revealed it to the world today. "Varanasi to the world," read SS Rajamouli's caption.

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Taking in every bit of the love and energy... Here's our #Varanasi to the world. Thank you to my fans, media, and everyone who came from far and showered the team with so much affection... See you all again very soon..."

Priyanka Chopra's caption read, "Just a glimpse... yet so much more. #Varanasi. Thank you for all the love towards our movie and towards us. With gratitude."

First Glimpses Of Varanasi

The teaser opens with a breathtaking drone view of Varanasi, renowned as one of the oldest cities in India, dating back to 521 CE.

The camera then shifts to the asteroid Sambhavi striking the Earth, showing glimpses of Antarctica, Africa, and other locations, including the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. It culminates with a shot of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, riding a bull with a trishul in hand.

The release date for Varanasi has not yet been fixed, but it is expected to hit cinemas in 2027.

