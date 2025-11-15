Globetrotter Event: SS Rajamouli Unveils First Glimpse Of Epic Led By Mahesh Babu And Priyanka Chopra Titled <i>Varanasi</i>

Fans have been thrilled, and excitement has reached an all-time high ever since the announcement of Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter, now titled Varanasi.

A grand launch event for the Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer took place today at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where the first glimpse and title of the film were unveiled.

The Big Reveal

Fans erupted in joy as Mahesh Babu's first glimpse from the film was revealed-a motion poster of the actor. With a trishul in hand and riding an ox, time seemed to freeze as the South superstar was presented through the lens of SS Rajamouli in grand style. As the clip ended, the title Varanasi flashed across the screen.

SS Rajamouli arrived at the event with his wife, Rama. Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and daughter Sitara were also present. Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife, Supriya Menon, walked hand-in-hand as fans cheered.

The title reveal took place on a massive 130 ft by 100 ft screen, the first of its kind in India.

SS Rajamouli took to social media to introduce Mahesh Babu as Rudhra in Varanasi.

About Globetrotter Officially Titled Varanasi

Varanasi marks SS Rajamouli's first directorial venture since the Oscar-winning global success of RRR, and his much-awaited collaboration with Mahesh Babu.

It is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious Indian films in recent years. The movie's concept is said to draw inspiration from African exploration adventures.

Earlier, Rajamouli unveiled the first-look poster of Mahesh Babu on the actor's 50th birthday. The image showed a close-up of a rugged chest adorned with a rudraksh mala featuring a trishul and Nandi pendant - a detail that immediately sparked fan theories about the film's mythic undertones.

The director also introduced Prithviraj Sukumaran's character, Kumbha, describing him as "sinister and ruthless." His first look depicted him in a menacing all-black outfit, seated in a high-tech wheelchair.

Priyanka Chopra's character reveal as Mandakini received a massive response from fans as "Desi girl is back" started trending online. The event was live-streamed on JioHotstar.

ALSO READ | "Say Hello To Mandakini": Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Character Poster From SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter